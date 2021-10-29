McDermott picks young Democrats for key roles in U.S. Senate campaign

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is going young as he begins staffing up his 2022 campaign for Indiana's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

The five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city announced Friday he's hired Arielle Brandy, of South Bend, as director of voter engagement; and Joseph Shepherd, a Hammond native, as rural outreach director.

Brandy is a self-described "proud Afro-Latina voting rights advocate and community organizer," who previously worked on the presidential campaign of former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and recently was elected national secretary of the Young Democrats of America.

"Arielle brings the energy we will need to get out the vote in 2022 and her organizing skills will ensure my name is on the ballot next year," McDermott said. "Arielle's passion on women's issues and empowering young people and people of color into leadership and mentoring will make sure those issues continue to be important parts of my campaign."

Brandy likewise said she is excited to be part of the McDermott campaign that hopes to face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., in next year's general election.