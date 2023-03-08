HAMMOND — Even though Festivus was over months ago, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. continues airing his grievances about the state of the Democratic Party in the wake of his unsuccessful 2022 U.S. Senate campaign.

The five-term leader of Lake County's most populous city declared Wednesday on WJOB-AM radio that there's no hope for Democratic candidates to win statewide elections in Indiana in the near future.

"We have a major problem in Indiana, and I don't see anything being done to fix it. Nothing," McDermott said. "Democrats had a good 2022 across the county. In Indiana, we got shelled. Of course, we had no help whatsoever from Washington, D.C. We were completely on our own."

"But you would think that, if you're a sports team and you didn't get where you wanted to go and you got shelled in your last game, you'd go back after it and you'd try to figure out what went wrong and how you're going to fix it. None of that is happening," he added.

McDermott said he respects the state party leadership and staff and the work they do. But he insisted the Indiana Democratic Party needs to better define what it stands for, and communicate that more effectively to voters, if it's ever going to break out of the "Armageddon" that's seen Republicans win every statewide office and enjoy supermajority status in the Indiana House and Senate.

"The fact is, the Democratic Party has got to figure out who they are. Are we this party of progressive liberals? If we are, I don't think we're going to be successful in Indiana. I'm having trouble in Indiana as a moderate to be successful, and if the answer for the Democratic Party is to go further and further to the left, they're never going to win a race in the state of Indiana," McDermott said.

"Take it from a guy that just met hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers. Going to the left is not the answer, Democratic Party. If we're going to win in Indiana, we've got to be like Evan Bayh, we've got to be like Joe Donnelly. These people were in the center. That's how we're going to win here. It's just the facts of life," he said.

Records show Donnelly and Bayh both lost in their most recent statewide election campaigns for U.S. Senate, in 2018 for Donnelly and 2016 for Bayh. Donnelly last won an Indiana election in 2012, and Bayh's most recent successful campaign was in 2004.

Nevertheless, McDermott believes the path to victory for Democratic candidates in Indiana depends on attracting more voters like him.

"Quite frankly, I'm a moderate, and moderates can be in either party, and I'm in the Democratic Party, and I'm happy to be part of the Democratic Party. But I don't know if the Democratic Party wants moderates anymore," McDermott said.

"People like me are bailing on the Democratic Party. I'm a heterosexual, nonunion, white male professional. There's not a lot of me around the Democratic Party anymore, and quite frankly there's a lot of people in the party that don't make me feel super welcome to be in the party any more."

As a result, McDermott said he's not inclined to consider running for Indiana governor in 2024, unless the party makes major changes and starts seeing major support from the national Democrats McDermott holds partially responsible for his U.S. Senate defeat.

"I'm not into losing another year-and-a-half of my life unless we have a shot. If I feel like I have a shot, I'd love to run for governor. I'd be a great governor for Indiana. I'd represent all 6 million people that live here. But you have to have a shot. I'm not into wasting 18 months of my life begging for money, driving all over the state," McDermott said.

Fortunately, McDermott noted, he already has "the best job" as Hammond mayor, and his reelection later this year is a near-certainty with no Democratic or Republican candidates opposing him — unlike the incumbent mayors of East Chicago and Gary who both are facing politically experienced challengers in the May 2 Democratic primary.

McDermott believes intraparty competition is good because it gets voters interested in the contests, and even in typically Democratic Lake County he said voter interest seems to have waned in recent elections.

"We're not good enough. I've seen a lot better county organizations in the state of Indiana," said McDermott, a former chairman of the Lake County Democratic Party. "We sort of take it for granted up here. Whereas in Allen County and Vanderburgh County, they fight for every vote they get, and they have to, because they're in Republican areas."

Jim Wieser, the current Lake Democratic chairman, said he understands where McDermott is coming from and he generally shares the mayor's frustration with national Democrats.

Though Wieser plans to try to remedy that in a way that doesn't involve unleashing a string of profanities at the president's former chief of staff.

"Tom's style obviously is different than mine," Wieser deadpanned. "But we don't get the support that we ought to be getting."

Gallery: Get to know the state symbols of Indiana State Aircraft: Republic Aviation P-47 Thunderbolt State Bird: Cardinal State Flag State Flower: Peony State Fossil: Mastodon State Gun: Grouseland Rifle State Insect: Say's Firefly State Language: English State Motto: "Crossroads of America" State Nickname: The Hoosier State State Pie: Sugar Cream Pie (unofficial) State Poem: "Indiana" State River: Wabash State Seal State Snack: Indiana-Grown Popcorn State Song: "On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away" State Stone: Limestone State Tree: Tulip tree