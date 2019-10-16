HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is not denying he's interested in "moving up the ladder" politically, which could include a primary election challenge next year to U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
For now, however, McDermott said Wednesday he solely is focused on winning a fifth term as mayor of Lake County's most populous city, and ensuring that his slate of Democratic city council candidates likewise prevail in their upcoming elections.
"All I'm doing is trying to get Democrats elected in the general election on Nov. 5," McDermott said. "I'll deal with the congressman's stuff, and the situation with me and Pete Visclosky, after Nov. 5. Right now, my main goal is trying to get Democrats elected."
The mayor suggested Tuesday he's being politically targeted by Visclosky after the congressman's campaign requested reams of documents under Indiana's open records law that detail seemingly all of McDermott's actions as mayor over the past 15 years.
McDermott said he was "shocked" by the extensive records request and he doesn't know why Visclosky perceives him as a potential political threat.
"I've never run for anything else, other than Hammond mayor. I've never put my name on the ballot for any other office," McDermott said.
"I am interested in, one day, moving up the ladder. I've always been interested in state politics, and now I'm very interested in what's going on in Washington, D.C. Heck, I might even run for president. (South Bend Mayor) Pete Buttigieg is doing it. It's really inspiring me, you know."
Visclosky characterized his seeking information about McDermott's tenure in office as "normal," and said he appreciated "the mayor's prompt and thorough attention" to his campaign's request.