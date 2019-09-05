CROWN POINT — Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. is certain to win a fifth term at the Nov. 5 election after the bipartisan Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration unanimously agreed Thursday to remove Republican Edward Lipkovitch from the ballot.
It is undisputed that Lipkovitch, who was nominated to run against the Democratic incumbent by Hammond Republicans in June, failed to sign his financial disclosure form, known as the CAN-12, that's required by state law to be properly filed in order to be a candidate for local office.
Lipkovitch argued to the board that the intent of the statute was fulfilled since he submitted a completed form, even if it didn't include his signature affirming its truthfulness, because the form was signed by a notary to whom Lipkovitch verbally confirmed the veracity of his financial report.
Both Republican and Democratic board members were unpersuaded by that argument. They said a notary only can confirm that he or she witnessed a person signing a document; the notary's signature cannot take the place of the person otherwise required to sign.
That's especially true, the board reasoned, in the case of Lipkovitch's CAN-12, whose first words read: "I, Edward Lipkovitch, the undersigned, certify the following."
"The form clearly speaks in the first person," said Joseph Allegretti, a Democratic board member. "Suggesting that the person making the affirmation must be the signatory, not a third person or a proxy, otherwise the statement makes no sense."
Michael Mellon, a Republican board member, initially suggested that perhaps the first-person nature of the form, crafted by the Indiana Election Commission, is not fully aligned with state statue.
But Mellon also acknowledged that the board is required to follow the rules, and, in this case, the candidate's signature clearly is needed to comply with both the letter and the spirit of the law.
"These are absolutely the hardest decisions that we make. We run into these types of things all the time where we remove an individual's votes, remove somebody from the ballot, and they're often because of minor, technical issues," Mellon said. "But you get into too many gray areas if you start letting these slide."
Lipkovitch, who stood largely silent as the board debated his electoral fate, acknowledged afterward that he made an error in filling out the CAN-12, and said he'll just have to live with the board's decision to remove him from the ballot.
"For the Hammond voters that were looking to support myself and my candidacy, I apologize to them first off for the error in the paperwork, and for putting us in this position now where there's nobody to vote for," said Lipkovitch, who won't be pursuing a write-in campaign and is not sure he'll seek public office again.
McDermott, meanwhile, cheered the result alongside Hammond Councilman Dave Woerpel, who challenged Lipkovitch's candidacy in Woerpel's role as chairman of the Hammond Democratic Party.
"Five to zero spoke loudly. It was a fatal flaw what he (Lipkovitch) did," McDermott said. "The CAN-12 doesn't say 'may,' it says 'must.' It doesn't say 'should.' It says 'shall.'"
"You know, it scares me because this guy is running for the highest office in our city and he can't fill out a two-page form accurately. What's he going to do when it's a 1,000-page document he has to review?" McDermott added. "I feel bad for him personally, but it's a two-page form."