McDermott still gathering voter signatures required to qualify for US Senate contest

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. isn't sweating his comparatively lackluster U.S. Senate campaign fundraising haul for the final three months of 2021 because he's got a bigger issue he's tackling right now.

Getting on the ballot.

Under Indiana law, U.S. Senate candidates are required to collect ballot petition signatures from 500 registered voters in each of the state's nine congressional districts, submit the signatures for verification by local county clerks and ultimately turn in the 4,500 (or more) signatures to the Indiana Election Division to qualify for a spot in the May 3 primary election.

The deadline to present the signatures to the state elections agency is Feb. 4. McDermott acknowledged Wednesday he's still a little short.

"I'm glad I have an army of people helping me," McDermott said. "We think we're going to be all right, but right now I'm not ready to file — and I've been working at this for months."

The campaign of incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said it submitted more than 9,000 ballot petition signatures earlier this month from Hoosiers living in all 92 of Indiana's counties.

That's a far cry from 2016 when the Indiana Election Commission determined then-Congressman Young collected only 498 valid signatures from Northwest Indiana's 1st Congressional District, but nevertheless allowed Young to remain on the Republican primary ballot — paving the way for Young to eventually defeat former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind., in the general election.

McDermott believes its unfair state legislators make Indiana U.S. Senate candidates (and gubernatorial candidates) take on such a difficult logistical challenge just to get on the ballot, which he dubbed an "incumbent protection program," because he said it prevents many candidates who could make a difference for the state from even getting a chance to be considered by Hoosier voters.

"I understand what I'm trying to do is monumental: I'm trying to unseat a sitting U.S. senator. That's not an easy thing at all. I realize that the odds are stacked against me," McDermott said. "But if I don't get my signatures, I can't run."

At the same time, McDermott said his experiences traveling across the state to meet voters and gather signatures have given him a new appreciation for Indiana, along with new ideas for local projects to implement in Hammond.

"This is a great state. I always knew that, but it's a different perspective now because I'm in literally every nook and cranny of it. The people I'm meeting are wonderful. The cities I'm staying in and the places I'm visiting are gorgeous," McDermott said.

"Seeing what other mayors are doing with their cities, it's been educational for me. I come home with ideas, and I talk to my department heads and challenge them a little bit more."

According to the Federal Election Commission, McDermott raised $73,412.62 for his campaign between October and December, spent $90,806.57 and has $49,494.84 cash on hand.

In comparison, Young took in $1.5 million during the 4th quarter of 2021 and has $6.1 million on hand to spend on his reelection bid, records show.

"I am thankful to have the support of so many Hoosiers, who are helping us build an operation that will help us stop President Joe Biden and the radical ideas coming from the Democratic Party that includes supporting illegal immigration, defunding the police and higher energy prices," Young said.

"Together, with the support of Hoosiers, we can get our country back to where we were a few years ago, where inflation was low, and our economy was moving forward."

McDermott said he's confident once he secures his ballot position, and the Democratic nomination, the money will begin rolling in from Hoosiers and others eager to support his campaign and defeat Young.

"Obviously when you're an incumbent U.S. senator you can raise millions and I don't have that luxury. If I'm going to beat him I'm going to have to do it differently, I'm going to have to do it from the grassroots, and I know I can do that," McDermott said.

