McDermott votes early, urges everyone to participate in this year's elections

HAMMOND — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. can spend Election Day hustling across Indiana for every possible vote since he's already cast his ballot in the 2022 general election.

On a warm and sunny autumn Friday, the five-term Hammond mayor visited the Lake County Superior Court building in his hometown to spend a few minutes selecting the individuals he wants representing him in government at the federal, state and local level.

McDermott said afterward that he voted for himself for U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for U.S. House and "straight Democratic" for every other office on the ballot, including for his wife, Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott, who is unopposed for a second six-year term on the bench.

The FBI and Department of Justice have announced they will mobilize to respond to voter fraud, discrimination or threats of violence on Election Day.

He said voting early was easy, and McDermott urged all eligible Indiana voters to either get to an early voting site Saturday or next week, or be sure to visit their local polling place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.

In particular, McDermott said first-time voters and women voters have a strong incentive to participate this year after the U.S. Supreme Court and the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly stripped women of their right to bodily autonomy by denying them access to abortion.

"I hope we have a huge turnout," McDermott said. "I have a feeling that Election Day we'll see a big surge."

McDermott also is optimistic about his chances of toppling U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., despite being massively outspent by the first-term Republican incumbent.

"I've left it all out on the field. Whatever happens Nov. 8, I can feel good about myself," McDermott said. "I've been all over the state. I've driven over 75,000 miles since we've started, shook thousands of hands, caught COVID once, got sneezed on dozens of times."

"I gave everything I can. I'm in a competitive position, and that's all you can ask for," he added.

Data from the Lake County Board of Elections show more than 17,000 Lake County residents, like McDermott, have cast an in-person early vote so far this year, and another 5,000 eligible voters already have returned their mail-in ballots.

No excuse is required to vote early in Indiana. Registered voters need only show up at any early voting site in their home county with a photo-identification card to obtain and cast their ballot prior to Election Day.

A complete list of Region early voting hours and locations is available online by searching "Northwest Indiana 2022 early voting sites" on nwi.com.

