HAMMOND — Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson tried to make up to Mayor McDermott Tuesday, but he didn't join a telephone conference to hear her excuse or assurances she won't hurt minority voters in her upcoming precinct organization.
"If he were on the phone, I would certainly apologize if there was any confusion," Lawson said. "I'm not sure where the communication broke down. I would never stand up any constituent, much less a mayor of such a prominent city in Indiana."
McDermott, who The Times reached after the conference ended, said, "I sincerely think it was a unintentional. Yesterday, I was pretty upset. I wasted a lot of time, but I wish her luck."
Lawson is required by July 31 to eliminate hundreds of Lake County precincts with fewer than 600 active voters. That amounts to about 54 percent of Lake's 523 precincts, but would bite even more deeply in Hammond, which could lose 70 percent of its 79 precincts, 83 percent of Gary's 105 precincts and 81 percent of East Chicago's 31 precincts.
"Some of those are low-voting precincts because it's unfortunately hard for us to get Hispanics to vote in the numbers other demographic groups do," McDermott said. "So if you take two precincts and make them one, we have fewer precinct committeemen where it really matters.
"In a lot of ways, she is the best person because she is neutral. But if it is done the wrong way, there will be federal lawsuits and not by me," he said.
Lawson said her office is using Geographic Information System specialist 39 Degrees North of Bloomington, Indiana and the accounting firm of Baker Tilly of Philadelphia to ensure the new precincts are redrawn for maximum voter convenience and proportional representation.
"We have listened to his concerns about the population in the city of Hammond being represented by the correct number of precincts. We understand where he is coming from and to make sure all of the population in Lake County is represented as equally as possible," she said.
She and McDermott spoke July 12 by telephone about precinct reorganization and initially planned a face-to-face talk Monday at her office in Indianapolis, but Lawson, who is traveling the state, said she was unable to make her schedule work with a follow-up meeting.
While most of the precinct cuts will happen in Lake's urban north, which has lost population to its southern suburbs in past decades, Lawson said many voters will still be going to the same polling place address as before because county election officials already have combined multiple smaller precincts into a consolidated voting location, which voters from neighboring precincts going into separate lines within a single building.