GARY — Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington isn't giving a free pass to state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, now that Melton has terminated his campaign for Indiana governor to instead run for reelection to the Senate.
On Wednesday, Washington announced he once again will seek the Democratic nomination for Indiana Senate District 3 against Melton, despite losing to the incumbent in a four-candidate primary in 2016.
Washington said, if elected, he plans to advance a legislative agenda promoting equal economic growth across the district, which includes all or portions of Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and Crown Point.
"We must support legislation that will strengthen public safety and support teachers' pay raises," Washington said.
"We must also preserve and create new employment opportunities by supporting our unions through continuous construction projects and supporting existing small businesses with revenue generation possibilities."
Washington, who lives in Gary, is an ordained minister and serves as pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend.
He was elected to the Calumet Township board in 2018 after pursuing various other local, county and state offices.
Washington this year initially planned to run for the anticipated vacant seat in House District 3, since state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, had said she wanted to succeed Melton in the Senate.
Hatcher has not yet indicated what she'll run for in the wake of Melton quitting the Democratic gubernatorial contest on Monday.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
1st House District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill. probation officer
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Government Reduction (ranking member)
Photo provided
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
2nd House District
Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side)
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Government Reduction; Ways and Means
Photo provided
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
3rd House District
Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development; Courts and Criminal Code (ranking member); Interstate and International Cooperation.
Photo provided
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
4th House District
Represents: Valparaiso
Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)
Photo provided
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
9th House District
Represents: Michigan City, Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Long Beach, Westville
Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Interstate and International Cooperation
Photo provided
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
10th House District
Represents: Portage, Chesterton, Ogden Dunes, Burns Harbor, South Haven
Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate
Committees: Elections and Apportionment (ranking member); Employment, Labor and Pensions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Photo provided
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
11th House District
Represents: St. John, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Schneider, Hebron, Kouts
Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator
Committees: Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Local Government; Natural Resources
Photo provided
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
12th House District
Represents: Munster, Hammond (south side), Highland, Griffith
Experience: State representative 2006-14, re-elected 2016
Committees: Interstate and International Cooperation (ranking member); Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Photo provided
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
14th House District
Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville
Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest
Committees: Education (ranking member); Government Reduction; Local Government
Photo provided
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
15th House District
Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John, Griffith
Experience: State representative since 2018; real estate investor
Committees: Financial Institutions; Local Government (ranking member); Roads and Transportation; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Photo provided
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
16th House District
Represents: Newton, Jasper counties
Experience: State representative since 2008; small business owner
Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development; Environmental Affairs; Government Reduction (chairman); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety
Photo provided
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
19th House District
Represents: Crown Point, Merrillville, Winfield, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Hobart
Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney
Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development; Courts and Criminal Code; Employment, Labor and Pensions (ranking member)
Photo provided
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
20th House District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner
Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform (chairman); Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications
Photo provided
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
1st Senate District
Represents: Hammond (south side), Munster, Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville
Experience: State senator 1978-95, 1998-present; retired banker
Committees: Education and Career Development; Ethics; Health and Provider Services; Homeland Security and Transportation (ranking member); Local Government (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and the Military (ranking member)
Photo provided
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
2nd Senate District
Represents: Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago, Gary (west side), Griffith, Hobart, Merrillville
Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney
Committees: Commerce and Technology; Corrections and Criminal Law; Ethics; Judiciary (ranking member); Public Policy (ranking member); Utilities
Photo provided
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
3rd Senate District
Represents: Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville, Crown Point
Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager
Committees: Appropriations; Education and Career Development (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Homeland Security and Transportation; Veterans Affairs and the Military
Photo provided
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
4th Senate District
Represents: Ogden Dunes, Portage, Chesterton, South Haven, Burns Harbor, Beverly Shores, Michigan City, Westville
Experience: State senator since 2005; attorney
Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Environmental Affairs; Pensions and Labor; Rules and Legislative Procedure
Photo provided
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
5th Senate District
Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Kouts, Jasper County
Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney
Committees: Appropriations; Ethics; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy
Photo provided
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
6th Senate District
Represents: St. John, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, Winfield, Lowell, Newton County
Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner
Committees: Environmental Affairs; Homeland Security and Transportation; Local Government; Veterans Affairs and the Military
Photo provided
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
8th Senate District
Represents: LaPorte County
Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant
Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Insurance and Financial Institutions; Judiciary; Local Government
Photo provided
