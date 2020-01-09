{{featured_button_text}}
GARY — Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington isn't giving a free pass to state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, now that Melton has terminated his campaign for Indiana governor to instead run for reelection to the Senate.

On Wednesday, Washington announced he once again will seek the Democratic nomination for Indiana Senate District 3 against Melton, despite losing to the incumbent in a four-candidate primary in 2016.

Washington said, if elected, he plans to advance a legislative agenda promoting equal economic growth across the district, which includes all or portions of Gary, Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Merrillville and Crown Point.

"We must support legislation that will strengthen public safety and support teachers' pay raises," Washington said.

"We must also preserve and create new employment opportunities by supporting our unions through continuous construction projects and supporting existing small businesses with revenue generation possibilities."

Washington, who lives in Gary, is an ordained minister and serves as pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in South Bend.

He was elected to the Calumet Township board in 2018 after pursuing various other local, county and state offices.

Washington this year initially planned to run for the anticipated vacant seat in House District 3, since state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, had said she wanted to succeed Melton in the Senate.

Hatcher has not yet indicated what she'll run for in the wake of Melton quitting the Democratic gubernatorial contest on Monday.

