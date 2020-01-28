Melton files for reelection to Indiana Senate, Hatcher running again for the House

GARY — The game of political musical chairs that began during state Sen. Eddie Melton's brief campaign for Indiana governor has ended with the players hoping to end up right back where they began.

On Tuesday, Melton filed for reelection to Senate District 3, as the Gary Democrat promised to do Jan. 6 when he ended his three-month bid for the state's top job.

"I am humbled by the faith and trust voters of the 3rd Senate District have placed in me," Melton said. "My personal convictions to serve the people of Gary, Merrillville, Hobart, Crown Point, Lake Station and New Chicago are stronger than ever."

"In my first term, we've been able to position Northwest Indiana for future growth and development. We've also begun tackling some of the most pressing issues that impact our communities. The vision for 2020 is clear if we work together, because we are stronger together!"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Melton's decision to try to remain in the Senate, however, appears to have prompted state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, to reconsider her previously announced plans to run for what would have been an open Senate seat if Melton had stayed in the governor's race.

She also reportedly considered running to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.