LAPORTE — Incumbent Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer squeezed out a narrow victory Tuesday over Democratic primary challenger Virginia Martin, according to vote figures provided by the county.
The Republican nomination went to Duane Parry, who won three-quarters of the vote over opponent Robert Lonie.
"It's very encouraging to move forward," Parry said. "I'm anxious to face Mr. Meer in the fall."
Parry said he offers a conservative approach that is much needed in the city and is running on the theme of investment for Michigan City and its people.
While far more Democrats cast ballots in the Michigan City mayoral race Tuesday than Republicans, Parry said he is not concerned. Tuesday's vote represents only those willing to declare a party in primary, and there are far more voters who come out to vote in general elections, he said.
Meer, who easily beat his second primary challenger Clifford Thatcher Jr., was not immediately available Tuesday night for comment on his victory.
Meer, 54, is a lifelong resident of Michigan City, who had served two terms on the City Council. He is seeking his third four-year term as mayor.
His top priorities for re-election are workforce development and job training, "so that we have a workforce-ready community."
While campaigning for primary election, he also cited "public health and safety, so we can provide a vibrant quality of life for our residents."
"I am an avid outdoorsman and protecting the environment is important to me," Meer said.
"I believe strongly in protecting our waterways and our natural resources."
Meer said over the past seven years, he has committed $40 million to "green infrastructure and environmental protection projects.
"In addition, Michigan City now has a great opportunity to become a gateway city to Indiana's first national park," he said. "This will give us worldwide exposure."
Thatcher did not respond to repeated requests for comment, and Martin declined the opportunity to answer a few candidate questions.
Parry, 69, who has worked in contract management in heavy industrial construction across the U.S. and Canada, said he serves as a deputy surveyor for LaPorte County government.
"I am, and have always been, conservative," he said.
Parry said he was elected as a Democrat to the City Council in 2012 and then made a failed bid as a Democrat for mayor in 2016.
He also ran unsuccessfully for the Indiana House of Representatives in 2017.
"Since 2017 the Democratic Party has become so radically liberal that I can no longer embrace their core values, which is the reason I have chosen to seek the office of Michigan City Mayor as a Republican," Parry said.
"My goals as mayor are revitalizing Michigan City to the stature it once enjoyed by providing sufficient light industry jobs for all who want to work, reducing crime, especially drug- and gun-related crimes, improving education by offering extensive post-high school continuing education and job training, providing new owner-occupied housing, and restoring the quality of life amenities and services Michigan City-ans once enjoyed," he said.
Lonie, 42, who owns and operates his own business as a financial services representative, had served as treasurer of the Michigan City Republican Club and chairman of LaPorte County Young Republicans.
He made an unsuccessful bid four years ago for City Council but was elected as a precinct committeeman.
"My goals for Michigan City are focused on improving cooperation and communication between the city government and its residents and business owners," he had said.
Lonie wants to see local median wages increased to increase home ownership.
"When I look around our city, I see a city missing its opportunities," he said. "Missed opportunities now, have long-term consequences. I will work to bring more of the growth seen in our neighboring communities to our home."
"My slogan, 'Working for a Brighter Michigan City,' is more than just words, it’s a declaration of what I will do as mayor," Lonie said.