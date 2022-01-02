Michigan City state representative seeking third term in Indiana House

MICHIGAN CITY — The two-term state representative serving northeastern Porter County and northern LaPorte County is asking voters to send her back to the Statehouse for another two years.

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, said she's eager to continue working "to move Indiana forward," and she hopes the residents of House District 9 agree she's the best person for the job.

Boy said her legislative agenda is based on "social, economic and environmental justice for all, especially the most vulnerable."

To that end, she plans to continue championing policies promoting organized labor, boosting teacher pay, ending employee misclassification as independent contractors, legalizing medical marijuana, permitting vote by mail, increasing the minimum wage, ensuring the safe disposal of coal ash, and penalizing bias-motivated crimes.

Boy also said that in a new term she'll work to eliminate the partisan redrawing of legislative district boundaries, a process known as gerrymandering, that she said occurred during the 2021 Indiana redistricting by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.