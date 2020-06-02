Mike Fish surprised by early lead in three-way Republican judge race

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Attorney Mike Fish was surprised when he took an early lead in Tuesday's three-way Republican primary race for the Porter Superior Court judge seat being vacated at the year's end by Republican Roger Bradford.

It was Fish's first shot at elected office, and he faced the dual challenge of trying to introduce himself to voters with the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to even start campaigning until April 20 after being deployed with the Indiana Army National Guard.

"It was pretty fun," he said of his campaign while awaiting results Tuesday night. "I really enjoyed spending time with people."

Fish had a strong early lead over his opponents Frank Jury and Katrina Spence-Smock.

The 49-year-old said while missing out on the opportunity of going door-to-door, he was able to make good use of the phone in reaching out to potential voters. He was surprised to learn just how much support he had in the race.

"We had friends we didn't know we had," Fish said.

The experience has been humbling, he said.

He thanked his wife and campaign volunteers for their efforts Tuesday.