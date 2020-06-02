Mike Fish surprised by early lead in three-way Republican judge race

VALPARAISO — Attorney Mike Fish was surprised when he took an early lead in Tuesday's three-way Republican primary race for the Porter Superior Court judge seat being vacated at the year's end by Republican Roger Bradford.
It was Fish's first shot at elected office, and he faced the dual challenge of trying to introduce himself to voters with the limitations posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to even start campaigning until April 20 after being deployed with the Indiana Army National Guard.
"It was pretty fun," he said of his campaign while awaiting results Tuesday night. "I really enjoyed spending time with people."
Fish had a strong early lead over his opponents Frank Jury and Katrina Spence-Smock.
The 49-year-old said while missing out on the opportunity of going door-to-door, he was able to make good use of the phone in reaching out to potential voters. He was surprised to learn just how much support he had in the race.
"We had friends we didn't know we had," Fish said.
The experience has been humbling, he said.
He thanked his wife and campaign volunteers for their efforts Tuesday.
Fish has said he has practiced law in Porter County for 21 years, focusing on family matters, bankruptcy and general litigation.
He worked as an Army prosecutor and served as temporary judge in both juvenile and adult courts in Porter County.
He lives in Valparaiso with his wife, daughter and son and has volunteered to protect children and reunite families as a Court Appointed Special Advocate since 1999.
Fish previously served on the local Family House board and coached youth baseball, football and basketball. He had assisted the Chesterton Speech and Debate team by judging meets and strives to give 50 hours of pro bono legal help each year to the needy.
"Safely administering justice is the most important problem right now," Fish said as part of his campaign. "Continuing to reopen government services while protecting high risk people and respecting risk averse people is challenging. We will manage it through cooperation with county government, the bench and bar."
He voiced interest in expanding virtual services.
"Offering online dispute resolution as an alternative to face-to-face mediation creates another way for people to resolve litigation," Fish said. "This saves judicial time and encourages people to settle their matters on their own terms."
He said unrepresented people create a significant need within our system.
"Increasing attorney volunteerism, lobbying for additional funding for helpful agencies, and making online legal information/assistance portals widely available are ways to combat this problem," Fish said.
