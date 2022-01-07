Military veteran launches bid for Indiana secretary of state

An Indianapolis attorney and military veteran is looking to make her next mission the protection of democracy in the Hoosier State.

Destiny Scott Wells, a first-time candidate for statewide office, this week announced she's seeking the Democratic Party nomination for Indiana secretary of state.

Wells said she was drawn to the race to combat the repeated efforts by Republicans in Indiana, and across the country, to curtail voting rights and make it harder for citizens to cast their ballot.

Specifically, Wells cited Indiana's requirement to register to vote a full month before Election Day, as well as the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, in effect, commodifying elections by selling to third parties personal information from Hoosiers' driver's licenses and state identification cards, which are required to vote in Indiana.

"As a veteran who proudly served and defended the freedoms of our nation, ... we must safeguard democracy on the home front — like free and fair elections," Wells said. "That is that is why I seek the privilege of becoming Indiana’s next secretary of state."

The Martinsville native earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University and her law degree at the University of Texas.