Missing primary election candidate restored to ballot

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Elections has updated its mail-in paper ballots and re-verified the accuracy of its electronic voting machines after discovering a Democratic candidate inadvertently was omitted from the primary election ballot.

Fushuan Cooley is one of three Democrats competing to become precinct committeeman for East Chicago Precinct 8, which generally includes the neighborhood around 151st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, or a few blocks on each side of Kosciusko Park.

Election officials said Cooley’s name was not included on the ballot when early voting began April 5 due to a copy-and-paste error from the master list of primary election candidates to the specific precinct ballot.

The two other Democratic candidates running for East Chicago Precinct 8 committeeman, Frank Madera and Lily Ramos, were correctly listed on the ballot, records show.

Kevin Smith, the county election board chairman, said Wednesday that 16 votes were cast in the precinct before the error was discovered last week.

He said those ballots, both electronic and paper, are temporarily being held aside to see if those voters wish to rescind their original vote and cast a new ballot that includes all of the candidates.

“Although there’s no legal requirement to notify voters of an error, as a board we felt that a transparent approach was the best approach,” Smith said.

“A letter was sent to the affected voters with an explanation, along with an ABS-5 Form asserting a defective ballot. If the 16 that previously voted choose to complete the ABS-5, they’ll have an opportunity to recast their vote.”

Election officials said early voting machines throughout the county were immediately updated to include Cooley after they learned he was omitted.

Nevertheless, the election board conducted another public test of the voting machines that will be used in the precinct on Election Day, May 3, to reconfirm Cooley, and every other candidate running in the Democratic primary, is correctly listed and their votes are accurately recorded.

There have been no missing candidates reported on any Republican primary ballots in Lake County.

