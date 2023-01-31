Mitch Daniels opts against U.S. Senate run

Former Gov. Mitch Daniels will not compete for Indiana's 2024 Republican U.S. Senate nomination after all.

The two-term Hoosier chief executive and 10-year leader of Purdue University said Tuesday, "after what I hope was adequate reflection," he's not interested in spending the latter half of his 70s living and working in Washington, D.C.

"With full credit and respect for the institution and those serving in it, I conclude that it’s just not the job for me, not the town for me and not the life I want to live at this point," Daniels said in a statement.

Public opinion polls conducted after U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., filed paperwork in November to run for governor next year instead of reelection showed Daniels likely would have easily claimed the state's Republican U.S. Senate nomination had he chosen to run.

His exit leaves northeast Indiana U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, an acolyte of Republican former President Donald Trump, as the only declared GOP candidate in the Senate race.

Daniels acknowledged part of his reasoning for opting out is his preference for and experience in executive roles, including U.S. Office of Management and Budget director under President George W. Bush and president of operations at Indianapolis-based drug maker Eli Lilly and Co.

"My one tour of duty in elected office involved, like those in business before and academe after it, an action job, with at least the chance to do useful things every day," Daniels said.

"I have never imagined that I would be well-suited to legislative office, particularly where seniority remains a significant factor in one’s effectiveness, and I saw nothing in my recent explorations that altered that view," he added.

However, Daniels said had he chosen to run, he would have done so strictly on a one-term basis focused entirely on "causes I think critical to the long-term safety and prosperity of our country."

"These issues include saving the safety net programs, so that we can keep promises we have made to older and vulnerable Americans and avoid a terrible national crisis of confidence and betrayal; in so doing, to avoid crushing our economy and today’s younger citizens with the unpayable debts we are on course to leave them; to confront firmly the aggression of a would-be superpower who holds in contempt the values of personal freedom and individual dignity central to our national success and our view of a just society; to secure our borders without depriving the nation of the talent and energy that grateful immigrants can bring," Daniels said.

Daniels also emphasized his approach to those issues would have been conducted "in a way that might soften the harshness and personal vitriol that has infected our public square."

He said the opposite style, without naming anyone responsible for it, has rendered politics and public service "not only repulsive to millions of Americans, but also less capable of effective action to meet our threats and seize our opportunities."

"I have often expressed a preference for the citizen servant approach to public life. I believe that politics and government are worthy pursuits, which men and women of good will should undertake if they can, not as a life’s work or an end in itself, but to try to ensure that the important realms of society — the private economy, our voluntary associations, local communities and neighborhoods, and especially families — can all flourish," Daniels said.

Daniels did not specify in his statement what he plans to do instead of running for U.S. Senate in the wake of his Dec. 31, 2022, retirement from Purdue.

Rather, he seemed content to welcome the opportunity to face the future with no immediate goal in mind.

"Maybe I can find ways to contribute that do not involve holding elective office. If not, there is so much more to life. People obsessed with politics or driven by personal ambition sometimes have difficulty understanding those who are neither," Daniels said.

"I hope to be understood as a citizen and patriot who thought seriously, but not tediously, about how to be deserving of those labels and simply decided the U.S. Senate was not the only way."

