 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

More candidates enter LaPorte County primary

  • 0

LAPORTE — Twenty-five more candidates entered the May 3 Democrat and Republican primary elections last week for council and township seats in LaPorte County.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

LaPorte County Council, District 4

Michael Rosenbaum, R

Clinton Township Advisory Board

Michael Niksch, R

Coolspring Township Board

Monica Presser, D

Clifford Wozniak, R

Dewey Township Board

Larry Rust, R

Paul Malecki, R

Galena Township Board

Mary Jane Thomas, D

Hanna Township Board

Cassandra Shei-Garner, R

Hanna Township Trustee

People are also reading…

Anthony B. Wallace, R

Hudson Township Board

Mike Yacullo, R

Brian Gray, R

Kankakee Township Board

Donald Stoner, R

Lincoln Township Trustee

Nancy Morgan, R

Michigan Township Assessor

Brett Banic, D

Michigan Township Board

Agnes Meer, D

New Durham Township Board

Michael Coulter, D

James Ingram, R

Pleasant Township Board

Nicholas Lunce, R

Pleasant Township Trustee

Joy Zigler, R

Susan McLain, R

Springfield Township Board

Jerry Cooley, D

Matthew Sikorski, D

Union Township Board

Dorothea Decker, D

Washington Township Board

Aaron Banic, D

Wills Township Board

Bobbi Maesch, R

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts