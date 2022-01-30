More candidates enter LaPorte County primary

LAPORTE — Twenty-five more candidates entered the May 3 Democrat and Republican primary elections last week for council and township seats in LaPorte County.
LaPorte County Council, District 4
Clinton Township Advisory Board
Coolspring Township Board
Dewey Township Board
Galena Township Board
Hanna Township Board
Hanna Township Trustee
Hudson Township Board
Kankakee Township Board
Lincoln Township Trustee
Michigan Township Assessor
Michigan Township Board
New Durham Township Board
Pleasant Township Board
Pleasant Township Trustee
Springfield Township Board
Union Township Board
Washington Township Board
Wills Township Board
