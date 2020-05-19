More Mara mailers on the way as another PAC boosts Candelaria Reardon for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, is getting another big money assist in her bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in Congress.

The Seattle-based Voter Protection Project announced Monday it's spending "six figures," or at least $100,000, to create and send three different mailers to some 83,000 likely primary voters in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties ahead of the June 2 election.

The nation's largest political action committee focused on voting rights said it's highlighting Candelaria Reardon's efforts to hold President Donald Trump accountable, in contrast to Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., who initially did not support the 2019 House impeachment inquiry.

"Former Republican Tom McDermott opposed Donald Trump's impeachment and has actively worked to make voting inaccessible for Hoosiers," VPP President Matt Liebman said.

The first mailer from the group — which legally cannot coordinate its efforts with Candelaria Reardon's campaign — also criticizes McDermott for opposing a program to bus to the polls 18-year-old high school students from Gary during the 2008 presidential primary.

"The choice in Indiana's 1st Congressional District couldn't be more clear," Liebman said.