Mrvan credits Visclosky endorsement, hard work for primary election victory

HIGHLAND — North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan is crediting two key endorsements and a people-powered campaign for propelling him to victory Tuesday in the Democratic primary to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.
"We shocked the world," Mrvan said hours after preliminary election results in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties showed that he defeated 13 other Democrats for the chance to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.
"We were outspent three-to-one. We kept our head down. We stayed positive," Mrvan said. "We've proven that people want someone who can stay positive, unify, work for them, advocate for them, and bring results back to Northwest Indiana."
According to the Federal Election Commission, Mrvan ranked fourth in campaign spending among Democrats competing in Indiana's 1st Congressional District, well behind the top spender, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., as well as Munster state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon and Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper.
But Mrvan came out ahead where it counted most by garnering approximately 34% of the vote, and outpacing McDermott, his closest competitor, by nearly 5%, according to unofficial returns.
McDermott, the winner of five consecutive elections as Hammond's mayor, said despite losing his first election, "I want you to know I'm committed to making Hammond and Northwest Indiana the best it can be."
"There is no doubt that our country and our area face many challenges ahead, and we will need leadership to guide us through. In Hammond, just as I have for the last 16 years as mayor, I'll continue to build the economy, create good-paying jobs, invest in education and improve our quality of life."
Meanwhile, the four-term leader of Lake County's most populous township said Region residents rallied to his campaign when they saw his commitment to hard work, unceasing effort, and belief in the importance of making a difference.
Mrvan said the lesson of the primary is: "People beat big money in Northwest Indiana."
He credited one person in particular for helping put him over the top — Visclosky.
The 18-term congressman, who has served longer in the U.S. House than any Hoosier in history, endorsed Mrvan on March 7 — the last weekend before concerns about the spread of COVID-19 largely ended traditional campaigning across the Region and the state.
"Everywhere I went, from the first step of the campaign, every minute of the campaign early on people asked: Who is Congressman Visclosky, who is Pete, endorsing?" Mrvan said.
"He's handled the job with grace and dignity, he has proven results, he's beloved within our community, and his endorsement was something that gave credibility and also allowed us to be able to move forward with momentum, along with the United Steelworkers — one of the most powerful, results-driven unions in Northwest Indiana."
Mrvan said those two endorsements, along with support from the American Federation of Teachers-Indiana and the International Longshoremen's Association, were especially important to his victory.
"Those individuals worked extremely hard, they turned results, and they were able to help and assist us to get elected," Mrvan said.
In addition, Mrvan said his family "worked as hard as we possibly could."
"My wife, Jane Mrvan, was a political force that made a difference in this campaign. I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for making an impact and fully immersing herself in the political process, and I love her very much. She made a huge difference."
On Wednesday, Visclosky congratulated Mrvan on his victory at "one of the most important times for residents of Northwest Indiana to exercise their right to vote."
"I remain convinced that his inherent qualities of having a judicious temperament, being an empathetic listener, and authentically wanting to solve problems and help people in their times of need will make him an essential resource to addressing the pressing health crisis, economic slowdown, and injustice in our communities," Visclosky said.
Gary Mayor Jerome Prince also applauded Mrvan for winning the Democratic nomination and likely becoming Northwest Indiana's next congressman.
"He has a long history of public service, and I know he will serve our Region with honor, distinction and action," Prince said. "On behalf of the city of Gary, we look forward to working with you and our neighbors going forward."
John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party, said America now more than ever needs leaders like Mrvan "who bring people together to get things done."
"Frank will fight to rebuild an economy that works for working Hoosiers and work to lower the cost of health care," Zody said.
"We are excited to see him continue the legacy of Congressman Pete Visclosky for the residents of the First Congressional District when he is elected to Congress in November."
Mrvan is set to face perennial Republican candidate Mark Leyva, of Highland, at the Nov. 3 general election after Leyva bested five other Republicans to win the GOP nomination.
No Republican has been elected to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House since the 1st District was centered on Northwest Indiana beginning in 1932.
Nevertheless, Mrvan vowed: "I'm just going to keep working hard and take nothing for granted."
