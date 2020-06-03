Mrvan credits Visclosky endorsement, hard work for primary election victory

"Everywhere I went, from the first step of the campaign, every minute of the campaign early on people asked: Who is Congressman Visclosky, who is Pete, endorsing?" Mrvan said.

"He's handled the job with grace and dignity, he has proven results, he's beloved within our community, and his endorsement was something that gave credibility and also allowed us to be able to move forward with momentum, along with the United Steelworkers — one of the most powerful, results-driven unions in Northwest Indiana."

Mrvan said those two endorsements, along with support from the American Federation of Teachers-Indiana and the International Longshoremen's Association, were especially important to his victory.

"Those individuals worked extremely hard, they turned results, and they were able to help and assist us to get elected," Mrvan said.

In addition, Mrvan said his family "worked as hard as we possibly could."

"My wife, Jane Mrvan, was a political force that made a difference in this campaign. I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for making an impact and fully immersing herself in the political process, and I love her very much. She made a huge difference."