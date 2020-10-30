Mrvan hustles for every vote in waning days of 2020 election campaign

"You can only learn so much by talking to someone for about 60 seconds, but he seems like he's really wanting to work hard for the blue-collar workers in the area."

Martinez said she was grateful Mrvan took the time to speak with her and all the other voters in line: "We need everybody to come out, even those we're voting for, so everyone can see they're human."

Josh Solis, of Highland, said he previously met Mrvan at a union meeting, and Mrvan's support for unions, along with Mrvan again stopping to say hi, won Mrvan his vote.

"I think it's nice to meet a candidate out here, to come out and talk to the people and show his face around a little bit," Solis said. "I think it's a needed thing to do."

First-time voter Jason Reis, back in Highland on a break from school at Illinois Wesleyan University, said he researched the candidates in the U.S. House race and already liked Mrvan.

"I definitely respect him being out here in the cold going person from person," Reis said. "That's the stuff you like to see."

Even voters clearly disinclined to support Mrvan seemed to at least grudgingly respect his efforts to greet them and try to win their vote.