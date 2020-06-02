Mrvan appears to prevail in Northwest Indiana congressional contest

Both sites were selected to give potential celebrants plenty of room to spread out in accordance with social distancing guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic and the barriers it threw up to traditional campaigning, along with forcing the primary to be rescheduled from May 5 and opening mail-in balloting to all Indiana voters, were among many things that made this campaign like no other.

In the six months since Visclosky announced he would not seek a record 19th term, Americans also witnessed the Dec. 18 impeachment, and subsequent acquittal, of President Donald Trump, and the May 25 killing of a black Minnesota man by a white police officer that has led to ongoing peaceful protests and destructive riots in many cities across the country.

Amid the chaos, Region voters appear to have opted for Mrvan as a paragon of stability after he received Visclosky’s endorsement, along with the powerful United Steelworkers union, on March 7.