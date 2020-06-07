Mrvan prepared for 'serious job' of representing Northwest Indiana in Congress

"I know you have to stay in contact with all three counties, you have to build relationships, and you have to have support," Mrvan said. "I'm going to be focused on making an effort with the elected officials. But, more importantly, with the people, as I have done throughout my career."

"Porter and LaPorte counties are going to be well taken care of and well represented."

Beyond hard work, Mrvan said in his role as a congressman he also plans to follow the example of "servant leadership" set by his mother and his father, state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, during his nearly four decades as a member of the Indiana Senate.

"His longevity as a state senator has proven that if you respect people and you care about them and you produce results, people will elect you," Mrvan said.

But Mrvan also isn't taking anything for granted.

He plans to continue campaigning through the summer and fall to ensure on Nov. 3 he defeats the Region's Republican U.S. House nominee, Mark Leyva, who previously lost to Visclosky seven times this century.

Mrvan will remain as North Township trustee until he begins working in any other office to which he may be elected.