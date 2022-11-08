Mrvan romps to victory in Northwest Indiana congressional contest

"Thanks, Frank!"

Northwest Indiana voters expressed their gratitude Tuesday to U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for his accomplishments on their behalf in Congress over the past two years by rewarding him with a second term in the U.S. House.

Unofficial election results from Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties show Mrvan prevailed over Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, in what likely was the most expensive campaign in the history of Indiana’s 1st Congressional District.

Mrvan told his supporters gathered at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 Hall in Merrillville that he likewise was grateful to them for giving him the chance to continue bringing new jobs and opportunities to the Region.

"I want to thank the volunteers who believed in us, who had great faith in us. And really, because of the connections of a lifetime, living in the Region and building a relationship one person at a time, I want to thank you all," Mrvan said.

"The other people I want to thank are working men and women, and union labor — the Steelworkers, the Laborers, the IBEW, all the building trades. I want to thank you for your commitment, the doors that you knocked, the phone calls you made, talking to members, talking to working men and women to understand what was at stake. I thank you," he added. "Thanks Northwest Indiana!"

Green’s campaign barred The Times from attending her election night party at Villa Cesare in Schererville, once again favoring national conservative media outlets over publications based in the district she hoped to represent.

Indeed, much of Green’s unsuccessful campaign — fueled by upward of $10 million in donations funneled through Republican elected officials and GOP-affiliated political action committees — focused on turning the California native, who identifies as both Black and Asian, into the national face of a “diverse” Republican Party.

Prior to Election Day, Mrvan said he wasn’t surprised Green and Republican interest groups took a shot at winning Indiana’s 1st District this year — even though it’s been continuously represented by a Democratic congressman for nearly nine decades.

“Through redistricting, and through the ability of independent entities to have unlimited spending, and to bring in money from outside the district into our district, it’s nothing that is surprising. It’s gone on throughout the nation,” Mrvan said.

Mrvan said voters know he’s delivered for Northwest Indiana by bringing additional federal funding to the Region for the South Shore Line expansion, public safety, higher education, infrastructure and the American Rescue Plan, among other legislative accomplishments.

Looking ahead, Mrvan said he’ll be working to have Northwest Indiana designated as a technology hub and to take advantage of new opportunities in hydrogen — “which could be billions of dollars in investment for us.”

“The value that I bring is that I’m a district-centric member of Congress. What that means, very simply, is I have stayed focused on making sure that I’ve answered the Region’s concerns, and I’m not worried about being on national news or how many likes I get on social media,” Mrvan said.

To that end, Mrvan said he even stands ready to continue working with the Republican Indiana congressmen who maligned his character during the course of the campaign in a now-futile effort to boost Green, as well as to further their own GOP leadership ambitions.

“It is important for me, for the unification of our country, to be able to solve all of our issues. So I will put our differences aside because politics is politics, but governing is different. And I have clearly been able to govern and been able to reach across the aisle to achieve goals. We’ve done it a great deal in Indiana for different industries and for what is best for the Region, and for Indiana,” Mrvan said.

Through it all, Mrvan said among the things he’ll remember most from the campaign are “people showing their gratitude to us for working hard to make sure there are jobs for the future,” such as when he visited the South Shore Line Double Track construction site in Michigan City alongside U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

“When you see the union labor working on that, bringing it to fruition, I’m very proud of that. Being able to talk to steelworkers who are looking forward to the infrastructure bill, which will keep them working, and the value that they have in us making those votes for having (employment) certainty for working men and women,” Mrvan said.

“It has been, obviously, a roller coaster ride. There have been happy moments and there have been not-so-happy moments, but we kept absolutely going through it and trying to be steady as we always have,” he added.

District 2 — Republican Rudy Yakym III, of Granger, who was chosen in August by Republican district leaders to take the ballot spot of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, prevailed over Democrat Paul Steury, of Goshen, and Libertarian William Henry, of Goshen, in both the special election to complete Walorski’s current term, as well as the general election for a full, two-year term of his own representing portions of LaPorte County and other areas of north-central Indiana.

District 4 — U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle, prevailed over Democrat Roger Day, of Avon, to win a third term representing Newton and Jasper counties, and west-central Indiana, in the U.S. House.