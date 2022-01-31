Mrvan touts record of accomplishments as he launches bid for second term

MERRILLVILLE — Congressman Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, has a record to run on as he seeks a second term in the U.S. House, and Mrvan couldn't be prouder of what he's accomplished during his first year representing Northwest Indiana.

Speaking Monday to supporters at Carpenters Union Local 1005, Mrvan enthusiastically touted the "transformative" impact of the American Rescue Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Indiana communities, schools, families and individuals — both now and for years to come.

Specifically, Mrvan cited the more than $7 billion in federal funds he's brought home to revitalize Indiana roads and bridges; $751 million to ensure safe, clean drinking water is available to Hoosiers; $680 million to improve public transportation systems across the state; $350 million to expand broadband internet access, especially in rural areas; and $20 million to respond to extreme weather events.

"This gives us certainty over the next 10 years because we're investing in ourselves and we're investing in the American worker," Mrvan said. "As an economic tool to drive Northwest Indiana to be the best that it possibly can be — we have delivered."

"We're investing in the steel industry. We're investing in our roads and bridges and waterways. We're investing in American workers. And with the unions providing the work on those projects, we're providing a good wage, we're providing health insurance, we're providing good pensions."

He said those investments are on top of the billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief distributed by the federal government to the state, as well as cities and towns across Indiana, that ensured public services continued amid the pandemic, COVID-19 testing and vaccines were available at no cost, and many essential workers, including police officers, received one-time "hazard pay," permanent pay raises, or both.

"I am proud to be a member of Congress, and a Democrat, who was able to deliver for Northwest Indiana," Mrvan said.

Mrvan also noted the infrastructure legislation includes strong "Buy American" provisions that mean the component parts of tens of thousands of miles of new roads and thousands of new bridges will be constructed in part from American steel made in Northwest Indiana.

He said when America uses American steel it's steelworkers who thrive, and that translates to higher earnings for Region retailers, restaurants, home builders and myriad other enterprises.

"We will go forward from this day, and every day, working in Washington, D.C., to make sure we continue to provide those opportunities and fulfill the dream of Northwest Indiana to be able to provide economic growth, jobs, technology, education, and tying all those things together," Mrvan sad.

Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said she's already seen the impact in her office where the assessed value of property in the county has grown by nearly $4 billion and residential building permits have increased nearly 15% since Democrats took control of Congress and the White House in 2020.

"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Spearman said.

"Indiana owes its bright economic future, in part, to Democrats like Congressman Mrvan, who supported the American Rescue Plan when it mattered most, and not a single Congressional Republican supported this relief for Indiana citizens or businesses."

Nick Pollock, business representative for the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, emphasized the hypocrisy of Hoosier Republicans taking credit for the state's $500 million READI grant program for local quality of place projects or rural broadband expansion when every Republican representing Indiana in Congress voted against the federal legislation that funded those programs.

"It appears the other side has no shame and will try to take the dough even after voting no," Pollock said.

"Unions across the state will not forget that the Democrats are the ones who stood by us. Hoosier families will see better jobs, and stronger communities, because of Congressman Frank Mrvan."

At least six Republicans are vying for the opportunity to challenge Mrvan in this year's general election, including former LaPorte Mayor Blair Milo, Air Force reserve officer Jennifer-Ruth Green and perennial GOP nominee Mark Leyva.

Mrvan said he's not concerned about whoever wins the May 3 Republican primary because he's confident once Northwest Indiana voters compare his record to anyone else in the race they'll again choose him to be their representative in Congress.

"I'm not running against a party, and I mean this wholeheartedly, I'm not running against one person," Mrvan said. "I'm running for Congress to be able to provide for my district, and so I welcome all challenges, and I look forward to the opportunity to be able to continue to talk about what we've delivered for Northwest Indiana."

