Mrvan wins endorsement of Region's union building trades workers

MERRILLVILLE — The Region's unionized building trades workers are backing North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan in his bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in Congress.

The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council this month announced it switched its endorsement to Mrvan, from Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., after Mrvan defeated McDermott and 12 additional Democratic candidates June 2 in the 1st District U.S. House primary election.

"Our union membership voted overwhelmingly to endorse and support Democrat Frank Mrvan for U.S. Congress," said Randy Palmateer, business manager for the council.

"We congratulate him on his primary victory and appreciate his steadfast dedication to labor and supporting investments in our infrastructure and manufacturing industry. We look forward to continuing to work with him to bring our Region together and advance the many issues that are of great importance to our workers."

Mrvan said he was honored to earn the support of Northwest Indiana's building trades workers after speaking to the union's leadership at the Iron Workers Hall in Merrillville.