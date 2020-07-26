You are the owner of this article.
Mrvan wins endorsement of Region's union building trades workers
Mrvan wins endorsement of Region's union building trades workers

MERRILLVILLE — The Region's unionized building trades workers are backing North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan in his bid to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, as Northwest Indiana's representative in Congress.

The Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council this month announced it switched its endorsement to Mrvan, from Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., after Mrvan defeated McDermott and 12 additional Democratic candidates June 2 in the 1st District U.S. House primary election.

"Our union membership voted overwhelmingly to endorse and support Democrat Frank Mrvan for U.S. Congress," said Randy Palmateer, business manager for the council.

"We congratulate him on his primary victory and appreciate his steadfast dedication to labor and supporting investments in our infrastructure and manufacturing industry. We look forward to continuing to work with him to bring our Region together and advance the many issues that are of great importance to our workers."

Mrvan said he was honored to earn the support of Northwest Indiana's building trades workers after speaking to the union's leadership at the Iron Workers Hall in Merrillville.

"I am grateful for your essential work to promote a growing economy and good-paying union jobs throughout Northwest Indiana," Mrvan said.

"In Congress, I will continue to be a friend of labor and a vocal advocate for the rights of unions to organize, Davis-Bacon wage requirements, project labor agreements, safe working conditions and investments in our infrastructure and manufacturing base."

Mrvan is competing against Republican Mark Leyva in the Nov. 3 general election to serve all of Lake and Porter counties, and western LaPorte County, at the U.S. Capitol.

Download PDF Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council endorsement letter
