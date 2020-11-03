 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munster native apparent winner in contest for Indiana attorney general
urgent

Munster native apparent winner in contest for Indiana attorney general

Jonathan Weinzapfel

Former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel is the Democratic nominee for Indiana attorney general.

 Provided

Republican control of the Indiana attorney general’s office is likely to be extended another four years.

Preliminary statewide election results suggest former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native and onetime Indiana secretary of state, prevailed in Tuesday’s election against Jonathan Weinzapfel, the Democratic former mayor of Evansville.

A Rokita victory will mean the GOP has held the post of Indiana’s top law enforcement official for every year of this century, except in 2000 when Democratic former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson briefly led the office.

For Rokita, the win is perhaps the first stage in the revival of a political career that got derailed in 2018 when Rokita failed to win the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, after Rokita also fell short in 2016 in a last-minute bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Though it also comes on the day Rokita publicly announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after recently experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19.

That kept him away from GOP election night events in Indiana’s capital city. But Rokita did issue a statement expressing gratitude to Hoosiers for electing him to another statewide office.

"I want to thank my fellow Hoosiers for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to serve as your next attorney general,” Rokita said. “And thanks to my family, friends, co-workers, our great volunteers and all the men and women of good faith who wanted to make sure we had the best person for this important job.

“You know our state has come so far under commonsense conservative leadership over the last 15 years. We have become a leader in the nation in every category that matters. Now we must keep it that way.”

Rokita said among his top priorities as attorney general will be standing up to lawlessness, restricting the power of the federal government, promoting Second Amendment gun rights and prohibiting abortion.

“As a statewide officeholder I will continue to provide that same kind of pro-growth, limited government leadership which has allowed our state to succeed. In all things I will work to protect Indiana and put Hoosiers first,” Rokita said.

Weinzapfel’s campaign focused on a Rokita-backed lawsuit, originally filed by outgoing Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill, which potentially could eliminate federal funding for the Healthy Indiana Plan, which provides health coverage to 1 in 12 Indiana residents.

He also called for Indiana to join Illinois and Michigan in legalizing and taxing marijuana to reduce the burdens on the criminal justice system and raise additional funds for teacher pay hikes.

In the end, however, Weinzapfel acknowledged it wasn't enough to win the votes he needed to get elected.

“I want to congratulate Attorney General-elect Todd Rokita on his victory. While we are disappointed in the outcome, I could not be more proud of the effort we made and the issues we raised," Weinzapfel said.

"Our state and nation have a lot of healing to do, and while I may not be the next attorney general, I plan to remain an active citizen fighting for causes and issues I believe in. I hope all my supporters do too. The fight is not over."

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+1 
Todd Rokita

Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is the Republican nominee for Indiana attorney general.

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Porter County early voting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts