Munster native apparent winner in contest for Indiana attorney general

Republican control of the Indiana attorney general’s office is likely to be extended another four years.

Preliminary statewide election results suggest former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native and onetime Indiana secretary of state, prevailed in Tuesday’s election against Jonathan Weinzapfel, the Democratic former mayor of Evansville.

A Rokita victory will mean the GOP has held the post of Indiana’s top law enforcement official for every year of this century, except in 2000 when Democratic former Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson briefly led the office.

For Rokita, the win is perhaps the first stage in the revival of a political career that got derailed in 2018 when Rokita failed to win the Republican U.S. Senate nomination, after Rokita also fell short in 2016 in a last-minute bid for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Though it also comes on the day Rokita publicly announced he tested positive for the coronavirus after recently experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19.

That kept him away from GOP election night events in Indiana’s capital city. But Rokita did issue a statement expressing gratitude to Hoosiers for electing him to another statewide office.