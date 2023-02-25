MUNSTER — School Town of Munster has placed a referendum on the ballot in the spring election asking voters to renew its operating property tax rate.

The school district wants to charge district residents 41.96 cents per $100 of assessed valuation until 2031. This is the same amount it's charged since voters approved an increase in May 2017, but that ballot referendum expires this year and the district wants to keep that tax rate.

If approved by voters, the money would be used for retaining and attracting teachers and staff, funding educational programs, operational expenditures and keeping class sizes low.

"Based on the funding we received from the state, in order to keep our staffing at the level it is and keep all of our programs at the level they are, this referendum becomes a critical piece," Munster Superintendent Bret Heller said. "One of the things we promised the community previously was, we would never be in a negative financial position ever again, where our finances were not in good order, and we would maintain a high level of school."

If the referendum fails, Heller said, they'll have to resort to unfortunate measures to keep that promise. That might mean terminating faculty and staff and, in turn, reducing the educational programming they were providing.

"We have a reputation as being one of the best schools in the state," he said. "We do not want the fact that the budget has to take a hit if the referendum doesn't pass to cause us to change the quality of programs."

The Munster district has an enrollment of 4,119 students in one middle, one high and three elementary schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Money from the 2017 referendum pays for 68 teachers; nurses, instructional assistants, custodians and other staff; and the district's cyber security system, Heller said.

"If you were to cut 68 teachers out of Munster, the class sizes would significantly increase," he said. "Those larger class sizes make it more difficult for students to get the individual attention they need."

Small class sizes are something he continually hears that parents want.

"Voting yes will not result in a tax increase," he said, explaining that this is simply a tax renewal, not a change. "And it provides us with the level of funding necessary to adequately staff and maintain our schools."

In May 2017, when Munster was facing severe financial issues including an $8 million deficit, 68% of voters approved the original increase. That same year, voters approved a second referendum — also with 68% of the vote — which went toward construction projects, but that one will not be renewed.

Those financial issues are resolved, Heller said, but this funding is still essential. He's thankful the referendum passed in 2017 and is hopeful this one will be approved too.

"Our community is fantastic. They are so supportive of our schools. They all understand, I believe, very clearly that the ability for our school district to be very good and the reputation of our school district not only is good for our kids, but it also continues to improve the value of our homes in this community. It raises all of the boats, and it allows all of our community to be elevated because the Munster school district is so highly considered and we do have such a strong reputation. And we want to continue that reputation."

Election day is May 2.