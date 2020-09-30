Myers hoping to attract votes from Hoosier teachers in bid for Indiana governor

"This November, you have a clear choice," Myers said. "A vote for my opponent means four more years of diverting funds from public education into private businesses, a funding formula that denies schools the resources they need and disdain for educators."

"We will fight for you so that your schools get the resources needed and you are free to teach the student (and not to the ILEARN test). We will fight for you to be paid for your education, experience and the valuable services you provide our communities. We will fight for you to make sure our students get the best education possible."

The outcome of this year's governor's race is unusually important for education policy, since the governor who takes office in 2021 will essentially control the Indiana Department of Education through his secretary of education appointment.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly, with Holcomb's approval, last year agreed to strip Indiana voters of a direct say in state education administration by ending 148 years of Hoosiers electing the state superintendent of a public instruction.

Gallery: Red for Ed Action Day

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.