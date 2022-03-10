National Democratic Party boosts investment in Indiana election campaigns

The Democratic National Committee is upping its investment in Indiana ahead of this year's elections as Democrats seek to send Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. to the U.S. Senate and maintain majorities in both chambers of Congress.

DNC officials announced Thursday morning the national party is providing the Indiana Democratic Party a grant to hire a "War Room director" tasked with combating conservative misinformation and compelling Republicans to explain their votes against legislation benefiting Hoosier workers and families.

"As a former state party chair, I know firsthand how critical it is to organize in every corner of the country, and we’re committed to providing unprecedented resources to empower state parties to hold Republicans accountable as they attempt to stoke division and obstruct President Biden's agenda," said Jaime Harrison, DNC chairman.

The DNC grant to the Indiana Democratic Party draws on the national party's seven-figure "Red State Fund" that's designed to put Republicans on defense and build tailored programs in traditionally Republican states.

It comes on top of the $12,500 a month the state party has received since June 2021 through the DNC's State Party Partnership program, which is a 25% increase over similar funding during the 2020 election cycle, and a 66% increase compared to 2016.

"Investing in Indiana through the Red State Fund will allow us to take the fight directly to Republicans like Todd Young, helping build the critical infrastructure we need to help Democrats win up and down the ballot this year and beyond," Harrison said.

The U.S. Senate currently is divided 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats. Though Democrats lead the chamber and all its committees thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

If McDermott can successfully dislodge Young at the Nov. 8 general election that would give Democrats more votes in the Senate to advance a comprehensive legislative agenda leading into the next presidential election in 2024.

Hoosier Democrats also are defending two U.S. House seats this year, including Northwest Indiana's 1st District held by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, one of 70 Democratic congressmen targeted for defeat by the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, said he's grateful Harrison and the DNC recognize the state party's potential to deploy innovative and new strategies in the Hoosier State.

"Since the start of the Biden Administration, Indiana Democrats have worked nonstop to share how Democrats — not Republicans — are creating a brighter future for Hoosier families in all of our state’s 92 counties. Sadly, Indiana Republicans seem to favor culture wars, community division, and promoting 'fake news' over delivering on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Hoosiers," Schmuhl said.

"The DNC's investment for this new War Room director role will add a key program to the state party’s operation, and it couldn't have arrived at a more important time."

