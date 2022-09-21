New Democratic website blasts Sen. Young as 'Two-Faced Todd'

A new campaign website launched Tuesday by the Indiana Democratic Party warns Hoosiers U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., can't be trusted.

The website — TwoFacedTodd.com — claims the Republican senator frequently says one thing to voters when he's in Indiana and does something entirely different when Young is working in Washington, D.C.

For example, the website cites Young telling Hoosiers he opposes "socialist spending" by the federal government. But it notes Young voted to approve federal spending legislation as a member of the House and Senate that's added trillions to the national debt since 2011.

The website also points out Young routinely defends Republican former President Donald Trump in Indiana, while Young brags in Washington he doesn't need Trump's endorsement to win a second six-year term in the Senate.

More recently, the website observes Young touting his stint as a Marine on the campaign trail, but shows Young initially voted against federal funding for health care needs specific to veterans of the post-9/11 wars in Afghanistan, Iraq and other sites where "burn pits" were used for waste disposal by the military.

"In his 12 years in Washington, Young has added $16 trillion to the national debt, failed to do anything on immigration and turned his back on Hoosier veterans. The senator even makes fun of the MAGA Republicans who elected him in 2016. He can’t be trusted by Hoosiers," said Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman.

"Todd Young is the two-faced politician Hoosiers loathe the most. It’s time to send a fighter to Washington who’ll put Indiana’s future — not partisan BS — first. That fighter is Tom McDermott, who supports our vets, tells it like it is, would protect Social Security and Medicare, would work to lower costs for families and workers, and will always stand up for a woman’s right to choose," Schmuhl said.

The Young campaign declined to comment on the Democratic Party website, just as it repeatedly has declined to respond to various serious and unserious attempts by McDermott, Hammond's five-term mayor and the Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, to draw the senator into a direct confrontation ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The two U.S. Senate candidates, along with Libertarian James Sceniak, will have to engage with each other Oct. 16 when they meet in an Indianapolis television studio for their only scheduled debate prior to Election Day, sponsored by the nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission.

"Two-Faced Todd" is third website launched in recent weeks by the Indiana Democratic Party in an effort to reach voters who primarily rely on web outlets for information about political candidates.

The first, Jennifer-TruthGreen.com, highlights the anti-abortion policies favored by Northwest Indiana Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green, while DiegoNoMorals.com blasts GOP Indiana Secretary of State nominee Diego Morales.