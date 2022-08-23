New Democratic website deems Green's anti-abortion position 'too extreme'

The battle to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress likely is coming soon to a computer, phone or tablet screen near you.

The Indiana Democratic Party is purchasing online advertising in Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties to promote its new website that condemns Republican U.S. House candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green as "too extreme" on abortion.

The website — Jennifer-TruthGreen.com — includes a clip of a Green TV interview where she declares, "I'm 100% pro-life — all the way."

The Democrats say that means Green favors policies that go further than the near-total abortion ban enacted earlier this month by the Republican-controlled Indiana General Assembly, including banning abortion nationwide even in cases of rape, incest and when the life of the pregnant woman is at risk.

"Jennifer-Ruth Green is as extreme as they come, her policies represent government overreach at its worst, and it’s why pro-choice Congressman Frank Mrvan will be re-elected in November," said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

"Jennifer-TruthGreen.com will tell voters the truth even as she tries to shift her beliefs on an issue a large majority of people support: a woman’s right to choose," he added.

Green declined to address specific components of her position on abortion when asked by The Times after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 Aug. 5.

"Good people can disagree on this issue, but most Americans recognize that abortion isn’t a good thing. It's a symptom of bigger problems in our society, and it’s a tragedy," Green said.

"The vast majority of women who have abortions — especially black and Hispanic women — do so for economic reasons. They feel like they have no other choice. Women deserve better. As a country, we need to provide a stronger safety net for moms so they can choose life, and if they can’t raise a child, make it easier to put their child up for adoption by a loving family," she added.

In contrast, Mrvan said he's committed to legislatively restoring the abortion rights of American women as they were before June 24 when a conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

"There is an obvious choice in this election on this important women's rights issue — I have a record of supporting a woman’s freedom to access safe reproductive care, and the Republican nominee who states on her website that she supports federal legislation to ban abortions from conception with no exceptions, which would supersede any state law," Mrvan said.