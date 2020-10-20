Newcomer challenges Charbonneau for 5th District Senate seat

Bohm is part owner of a Hands On car wash in St. John, and he lives with his girlfriend, Gabrielle.

At 77, Charbonneau, of Valparaiso, is retired. He and his wife, Sharon, have two children and seven grandchildren. He said the state needs to continue to live within its means and not dip into the $2.3 billion rainy day fund. He agrees education will be a major topic for the legislature to address.

“When we are already spending half the budget on K-12 education, there will always be something that needs to be done," Charbonneau said. "Over the last two years we've added a billion dollars to K-12 education.”

Health care, especially mental health care, is another issue. In talking to teachers and to law enforcement officials, the biggest problem they see is the need for mental healthcare in the classroom and in the public.

"Police have no place for people with mental issues, and they end up putting them in jail as holding tanks," he said. "They have to wait for the state to find a place for them, and that can take months although they are not charged with anything. There's no one to release them to. The whole health care topic will be pretty pressing.