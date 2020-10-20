Newcomer challenges Charbonneau for 5th District Senate seat

First-time candidate Luke Bohm, a Democrat, is seeking to unseat Republican Ed Charbonneau, who is seeking his third full six-year term in the 5th District Indiana Senate seat.
Bohm, 25, grew up in St. John but lived in New Jersey while going to college and after graduation, when he worked in political campaigns and for nonprofits. He returned to Northwest Indiana in the fall of 2018 and decided to take the plunge into politics from the other side as a candidate.
"There are a lot of issues that need fixed and people who have been left behind by the current leadership in Northwest Indiana," he said.
Among the top issues he said need to be resolved are education, creating jobs in renewable energy and the need to invest in small businesses.
In education, Bohm said, "We need to make education something we can be proud of instead of ranking at the bottom. We need to stop sending our funding to charter, private and parochial schools and put the tax dollars back into the communities where it comes from."
The state needs to look into the future by making Indiana a center for jobs in renewable and clean energy.
“Indiana has been a manufacturing Mecca in the U.S., but there has been a shift globally to renewable energy sources.”
As to small businesses, he said most fail within two years, and the state needs to become a haven for them by being a state that "fosters Main Street and not Wall Street." The state also needs to invest in its infrastructure, he said.
Bohm is part owner of a Hands On car wash in St. John, and he lives with his girlfriend, Gabrielle.
At 77, Charbonneau, of Valparaiso, is retired. He and his wife, Sharon, have two children and seven grandchildren. He said the state needs to continue to live within its means and not dip into the $2.3 billion rainy day fund. He agrees education will be a major topic for the legislature to address.
“When we are already spending half the budget on K-12 education, there will always be something that needs to be done," Charbonneau said. "Over the last two years we've added a billion dollars to K-12 education.”
Health care, especially mental health care, is another issue. In talking to teachers and to law enforcement officials, the biggest problem they see is the need for mental healthcare in the classroom and in the public.
"Police have no place for people with mental issues, and they end up putting them in jail as holding tanks," he said. "They have to wait for the state to find a place for them, and that can take months although they are not charged with anything. There's no one to release them to. The whole health care topic will be pretty pressing.
“It's critical for Northwest Indiana to have someone from the area who can go to Indianapolis and talk honestly and positively about what is going on here," Charbonneau said. "I have been a senator for 13 years and I have a track record, and I'm very proud of what I've done. I'm among the leadership in the legislature, and I'm chairman of the committee on healthcare and the ranking member on the ethics committee.”
