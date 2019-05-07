VALPARAISO — A field of first-time candidates came out on top in Tuesday's primary election for the Valparaiso City Council.
Democrats Elizabeth Wuerffel and Heath Carter won their party's nomination for two at-large seats on the Valparaiso City Council over challenger Todd Etzler.
The only other primary races for the council were in the 3rd District, where Republican Casey Schmidt defeated Walter Dougherty for their party's nomination and Drew Wenger beat Kevin Cornett for the Democratic nomination.
Wuerffel thanked her supporters.
"I think my victory is 100% due to them," she said.
She said the wave of newcomers represents a strong energy for change in the city.
Wenger said, "I couldn't be more excited about it."
He plans to triple his efforts in the run-up to the fall general election, where he will face Schmidt.
As chair of the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, Wenger said he is proud of his party's strong local turnout.
"It's looking like we're going to do incredibly well in 2019," he said.
Schmidt said he, too, was excited about his victory.
"I worked hard," he said. "I think our hard work paid off."
Schmidt said he is looking forward to the general election race ahead.
Wenger, 29, is a certified residential appraiser and this marks his first shot at elected office.
"When in office I will demand a fair deal for our unique and collaborative small business community in which the city government doesn't pick winners and losers, address the existing and unsustainable financial scheme that siphons away capital funds from our roads and schools and create a long-term housing strategy that will adequately supply the tremendous growth that our city is experiencing," he said.
Wenger said he grew up in Valparaiso and would like to address the long-neglected needs of some neighborhoods.
When asked what he would like voters to know about him, Wenger said: "That their concerns are my concerns."
Schmidt, 48, who is vice president of Associated Contractors, is also taking his first shot at elected office.
"Top priorities include Valparaiso School Board appointments and support for our Valparaiso school system," he said.
Also among his priorities are "growth of Valparaiso youth sports programs, maintaining the fiscal responsibility that Mayor (Jon) Costas has instilled, and help promote Valparaiso’s middle class growth to maintain and increase the standard of living that our city is very proud of."
Schmidt said he is a graduate of Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University and has lived in the city more than 40 years.
Carter, 37 and a historian, said this is his first shot at elected office.
"There is a lot to celebrate about the direction that Valpo is moving, but the rising cost of living is a serious concern for thousands of local families," he said when asked about his top priority. "I would like to see the city tackle the challenge of affordability in earnest so that local teachers, public safety personnel, retail workers and more can continue to call this place home for a long time to come."
Wuerffel, 40, is an associate professor of digital media art at Valparaiso University and also is a newcomer to running for elective office.
"I’m particularly interested in the role City Council can play in making sure Valpo is a place that continues to keep our many residents and graduating students in town," she said. "While the housing market is good for homeowners wanting to sell and leave town, it is tough for first-time homeowners and others on relatively modest incomes, like teachers, police, folks in service industries."
Wuerffel, who came to Valparaiso for college and then returned in 2006 for work, said her Peace Corps work and travels around the world "have taught me how to collaborate with people of all stripes despite differences. Living in different places has helped me better appreciate the strong community we have here in Valpo."