Newcomers face off for newly opened Porter Circuit Court judge seat

VALPARAISO — Just six months after being appointed Porter Circuit Court judge by the governor, Republican Mary DeBoer faces an election challenge from Democrat Mitch Peters.
The pair will face off at the polls this fall in hopes of becoming the first elected replacement for Mary Harper, who retired at the end of last year after 35 years in office.
Mary DeBoer
DeBoer, 52, a graduate of Valparaiso University Law School, has 27 years of legal experience, including more than a decade of serving as judicial officer in two counties and in three courts.
"As an attorney, I primarily practiced as a deputy prosecutor for 13 years where I handled cases ranging from infractions up to serious felonies and murders," she said. "I also worked with my husband in civil litigation matters at different points through the years."
"As both a judge and magistrate, I have gained extensive experience in all kinds of cases — civil, criminal and juvenile," DeBoer said. "Not only have I presided over cases of almost all case types, but I’ve run my courtroom and case docket in ways that keeps things moving efficiently."
DeBoer said she serves on several committees locally and downstate related to the courts and had created a Domestic Relations Mediation Clinic for those who could not afford attorneys.
"I've also worked hard to protect vulnerable members of our community by obtaining a $50,000 grant to begin a guardianship program for incapacitated adults who need care but have no one to provide it," she said.
DeBoer lives in Valparaiso with her husband, their daughter and two cats.
She is active with the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis where she initiated the Backpack and Snacks Program and has helped pack bags of food for the children at the school who were considered food insecure.
DeBoer has also been active with scholarship committees and various other volunteer efforts.
This is her first time running for elected office and youth-focused services are among her top concerns.
"Not all youths who commit delinquent acts turn into adult criminals," she said.
She wants to step up efforts to provide help to high-risk youths using the teen drug court and a new truancy court.
"Truancy is a statistical predictor of criminal activity," she said.
DeBoer said she is also focused on integrity and fairness in court.
"I will treat each case that comes before me, and the parties and attorneys involved in each of those cases, with respect and fairness," she said. "My goal is to promote a sense of confidence in the judiciary and in the legal system."
Lastly, DeBoer wants to continue addressing the problem of substance abuse, which she said is part of almost every adult criminal case that comes before her as judge.
She said she had spearheaded an effort to secure a $60,000 grant for local programming related to opioids.
"I have always been a high energy person," DeBoer said. "An abundance of energy, combined with excellent organizational skills, serves me well as judge of the Porter County Circuit Court.
"I believe the people that come before me and the people I work with recognize my passion and that I go above and beyond," she said. "It would be hard for them not to see that I love what I do."
Mitch Peters
Peters, 63, has worked as an attorney for 36 years. The first first 25 years were spent focusing on civil litigation and he has transitioned over the past decade to criminal defense work.
He said he has argued cases before state and federal appellate courts, and briefed cases on appeal before the Indiana Supreme Court as well as the United States Supreme Court.
Peters served as a deputy prosecutor in the early 1990s, has been a part-time public defender since 2012 and has worked with the county's adult drug and restoration (mental health) courts.
He has extensive experience serving as temporary judge and in court-related programs.
"I have extensive experience from both sides of the bench, in all areas and aspects of the law," Peters said. "I have the reputation within the legal community and my clients as a hardworking zealous advocate for my clients and have always acted in accordance with the expectations of my profession. I am more than capable to assume the duties as Judge of the Porter County Circuit Court."
Peters, his wife, stepdaughter and several rescue animals live in Morgan Township and he attends Living Hope Community Church.
Peters, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he has been involved in many volunteer efforts over the past three decades at the local, state and national levels. He has helped out extensively in the recovery and treatment community and is co-founder the Respite House in Valparaiso, which is a halfway house for men with substance abuse problems. He is currently completing construction of Respite House II in Valparaiso.
He is member of the American Legion Post 94 in Valparaiso.
As a first-time candidate, Peters said he believes his experience is key to his bid for judge.
"I believe my life experience, extensive legal experience (both civil and criminal) and long-standing commitment and experience within the Porter County community is an important consideration and issue in this election," he said.
"I believe my life experience and extensive involvement over decades in treatment of substance use disorder and mental health in Porter County is a critical issue in this campaign," Peters said. "I am extremely familiar with all of the treatment providers and programs throughout Porter County."
Peters said his undergraduate education as an elementary school teacher, coupled with experience in juvenile court, qualifies him for the circuit court's oversight of the county's juvenile justice system.
"I believe these children are our future and we need to do everything we can to nurture and develop them into the responsible and productive members of our community that they deserve to be," he said.
"I work very hard at every commitment I undertake," Peters said. "I long ago realized that I do not have all of the answers and that I must always stay selfless and humble, committed to action and doing the right things for the right reasons. I believe I have the experience and judicial demeanor to proudly serve Porter County as the next judge of the Porter County Circuit Court."
