Newcomers face off for newly opened Porter Circuit Court judge seat

"I've also worked hard to protect vulnerable members of our community by obtaining a $50,000 grant to begin a guardianship program for incapacitated adults who need care but have no one to provide it," she said.

DeBoer lives in Valparaiso with her husband, their daughter and two cats.

She is active with the Valparaiso Noon Kiwanis where she initiated the Backpack and Snacks Program and has helped pack bags of food for the children at the school who were considered food insecure.

DeBoer has also been active with scholarship committees and various other volunteer efforts.

This is her first time running for elected office and youth-focused services are among her top concerns.

"Not all youths who commit delinquent acts turn into adult criminals," she said.

She wants to step up efforts to provide help to high-risk youths using the teen drug court and a new truancy court.

"Truancy is a statistical predictor of criminal activity," she said.

DeBoer said she is also focused on integrity and fairness in court.