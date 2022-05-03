Niemeyer tops incumbent Lake County councilman in GOP primary

Republican voters living in south Lake County seemingly have decided to replace Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, as their preferred representative on the county’s financial governing board.

Unofficial election results show Jorgensen was defeated Tuesday by Cedar Lake Town Council President Randy Niemeyer in the GOP primary contest for Lake County Council District 7.

The new Republican nominee next will compete at the Nov. 8 general election for a four-year term against Michael Jacobi, of Winfield, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Niemeyer’s campaign was centered on ending what he called a "ridiculous power struggle" over purchasing authority between the county council and the county commissioners, including a lawsuit now pending at the Indiana Court of Appeals that he said initially was instigated by Jorgensen.

The 45-year-old CEO of Niemeyer Milk Transfer Inc. also said if he’s elected in the fall he plans to focus on improving the county’s finances and making Lake County government more accessible by broadcasting meetings and other events and more consistently updating the county's website.

"I have 14 years of successful local government experience in which my community grew while tax rates dropped, services and infrastructure improved and home values increased," Niemeyer said.

"I have spent my entire life in the 7th District and will not forget that I serve the people of the district first and not the government contractors and special interests which have been the priority of my opponent and so many Lake County politicians for generations."

Niemeyer’s primary election victory brings him one step closer to continuing a long streak of Niemeyers serving the southern half of Lake County on the county council, after both his cousin, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, and uncle, the late Ernie Niemeyer, represented District 7 at different times over the years.

Notwithstanding his election loss, Jorgensen is expected to continue representing District 7 on the county council until his term expires Dec. 31.

