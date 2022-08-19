No Holcomb endorsement for new 2nd District Republican congressional candidate

Gov. Eric Holcomb is opting not to endorse any of the 12 Republicans competing to replace the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Elkhart, on the ballot.

Some 500 Republican precinct leaders from Indiana's 2nd Congressional District, which includes portions of LaPorte County, are meeting Saturday in Mishawaka to nominate candidates for the special election to complete Walorski's term, as well as to substitute for Walorski on the general election ballot.

Both the special and the general election are being held Nov. 8. It's expected, but not required, the GOP caucus will nominate the same person for both races.

Holcomb told The Times Friday afternoon he doesn't live in the north-central Indiana congressional district and he doesn't see any benefit in encouraging his fellow Hoosier Republicans to select one candidate over another.

"This would be one of those times where it's advantageous to be politically celibate," Holcomb said.

Walorski was among four people killed in a two vehicle crash Aug. 3 near Nappanee, Indiana.

Her husband, Dean Swihart, and mother, Martha Walorski, both have endorsed Walorski's friend and campaign finance director, Rudy Yakym III, to succeed her.

The governor, who spoke last week at Walorski's funeral, said his thoughts remain with Walorski's family, and not on politics, in the wake of her death at age 58.

"My mind, and my heart, has been with Dean and (Jackie's) mom and all those family members and close friends of Jackie's — and that's where I'll remain for a long time coming," Holcomb said.

Former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., who repeatedly clashed with Holcomb during Hill's scandal-marred tenure as the state's chief law enforcement officer from 2017 to 2021, probably is the most well known, and experienced, candidate seeking the nomination.

State Rep. Curt Nisly, R-Milford, who lost his primary race in May, and former state Rep. Christy Stutzman, R-Middlebury, who resigned from the Indiana House to focus on her business three weeks after being elected to a second term in 2020, also are among those running.

The Democratic caucus for the special election is scheduled for Tuesday. It's likely to nominate Paul Steury, an environmental educator from Goshen, since he's already the Democratic nominee for the general election after winning the May 3 primary.