CROWN POINT — Lake County election officials offered no hope Thursday of reversing Hammond Councilman Robert Markovich's four-vote loss in the May 7 primary.
The Lake County elections board met to review a dozen provisional paper ballots cast in the spring primary because of technical issues that kept the voters from using electronic voting machines.
The elections board agreed to count at least four of the provisional ballots, but none were cast in the city of Hammond, leaving Markovich’s apparent defeat in place.
Councilwoman Janet Venecz, Councilman Daniel Spitale and Democratic challenger Katrina D. Alexander won nomination in the spring primary to the three at-large seats on the Hammond City Council.
Markovich, who has served three decades on the council, finished fourth, four votes behind Alexander. Markovich, who couldn’t be reached early Thursday for comment, said earlier he might contest the results in a recount lawsuit.
Election officials said Thursday their staff had counted all the votes in Hammond on Primary Election Day. They said there were no emergency paper ballots cast, since none of the voting machines malfunctioned.
The elections board did examine 12 provisional paper ballots cast in Gary, Lake Station, Merrillville and St. John by voters who weren’t allowed to use the electronic voting machines May 7, because poll workers couldn’t find the voters' names in the electronic records available at the polling places.
Six provisional ballots were rejected because the voters, many of whom had moved, had voted in the wrong precincts. One provisional ballot was rejected because the 89-year-old voter forgot he had already voted in person at an early voting center about a month ago.
The elections board agreed to count four of the provisional votes cast by properly registered voters whose names were missing from the electronic poll books because of honest errors. The elections board agreed to count a fifth provisional ballot if the voter appears at the elections office by noon Friday with valid state identification. The ID card the voter presented at the poll May 7 had expired.
As of noon Friday, Lake County’s 2019 spring primary becomes official and the final results for 140 municipal offices in Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Hammond, Highland, Hobart, Lake Station, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, St. John, Schererville and Winfield.
There were no elections this spring in Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, New Chicago, Schneider or Whiting because there were no contested races in those communities. There also were no elections in the unincorporated areas outside cities and towns.
More than 43,900 votes were cast on Primary Election Day and the 30-day early voting period, which resulted in roughly a 15 percent voter turnout.
The now-official results confirm a number of victories and defeats for Lake County’s incumbent municipal officials.
That includes:
Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince’s upset victory over Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland’s victory over his challenger, John Aguilera.
Hobart Mayor Brian Snedecor’s victory over his challenger, Hobart Councilman Jerry Herzog.
Bill Carroll’s victory over Esther Rocha-Baldazo in Lake Station’s Democratic mayoral primary contest.
The uncontested renomination of Crown Point Mayor David Uran, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura.
The uncontested nomination of Republican Kristie Dressel for Crown Point mayor and Republican Arthur Santos for Hammond mayor and Republican Cynthia Robbins for Lake Station mayor.
East Chicago City Judge Sonya Morris’ victory over her challenger Renee M. Ortega.
The uncontested renomination of Gary City Judge Deidre L. Monroe, Hobart City Judge William J. Longer, Lake Station Judge Josh Matejczyk, Lowell Town Judge Christopher A. Buckley and Merrillville Town Judge Gina L. Jones.
The uncontested nomination of Democrat Randy Wyllie and Republican Bridgett J. Repay for Schererville town judge and Democrat Casey J. McCloskey for Crown Point city judge.
East Chicago City Clerk Adrian Santos’s victory over his Democratic challengers Benita White Arnold and Terrence West.
Kelly White Gibson’s victory over Chrissy Barron and Andrew Sylwestrowicz in the Democratic primary for Merrillville clerk-treasurer.
The uncontested renomination of Gary Clerk Suzette Raggs, Hammond Clerk Robert J. Golec, Highland Clerk-Treasurer Michael W. Griffin, Hobart Clerk-Treasurer Deborah A. Longer, Lowell Clerk-Treasurer Judith Walters, St. John Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez and Winfield Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson.
The uncontested nomination of Schererville Town Councilman Michael A. Troxell in Schererville’s Democratic primary for Schererville clerk treasurer.
The uncontested nomination of Lowell Town Councilman Christopher S. Salatas Jr. in Lowell’s Republican primary for clerk treasurer.
The uncontested nomination of Democrat Shelli Vandenburgh and Republican Dave Benson for Crown Point clerk treasurer.
The uncontested nomination of Democrat Brenda Samuels for Lake Station clerk treasurer.
The uncontested nomination of Republican Wendy Mis in Munster’s GOP primary for clerk treasurer.
The uncontested nomination of Republican Mark Borst in Schererville’s Republican primary for clerk treasurer.
The defeat of Crown Point City Councilman T. J. Wigmore.
The defeat of East Chicago City Council Members Richard Medina and Brenda J. Walker.
The defeat of Gary City council members Herb Smith, Rebecca Wyatt and Michael Protho.
The defeat of Hammond City Councilmen Robert Markovich and Anthony W. Higgs.
The defeat of Lake Station City Councilman Carlos Luna.
The defeat of St. John Town Council Members Mark Barenie, Rose Hejl, Mike Forbes and Ljubica Popovic.