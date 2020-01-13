The Democratic candidates for Indiana attorney general both are claiming to have strong support among party loyalists, while on Monday a second Republican said he will challenge Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. for the GOP nomination.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, and former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel each are saying they've raised six figures in campaign donations to support their bids to become Indiana's chief law enforcement officer.
Tallian said her campaign finance report, due to be released Wednesday, will show she raised more than $205,000 between October and December — exactly in line with her goal.
"I have been leading the fight on accessible health care, proper funding for education, criminal justice reform, environment, labor issues, and of course, have led the way to reform Indiana's unfair and outdated laws on marijuana," Tallian said.
"My office has been at the forefront of trying to solve the problems currently facing Indiana, and I have a plan for tackling them as attorney general."
Weinzapfel said his campaign finance report will show he raised $124,100 in the 21 days after launching his campaign Dec. 10. He also has some $480,000 leftover from prior runs for public office.
"We are thrilled that the campaign is off to such a strong start," said Ann Bochnowski, of Munster, Weinzapfel's campaign chair.
"It's a testament to Jonathan's record of leadership, the network of supporters he has built across the state and his vision for what he'll do as Indiana's next attorney general."
Delegates to the Democratic and Republican state conventions will decide in June which candidate wins each party's nomination.
Joining the contest on the Republican side is Plymouth native Adam Krupp, who is set to resign as Gov. Eric Holcomb's revenue commissioner to run full-time for attorney general.
Krupp also held legal roles at state agencies under Republican Govs. Mike Pence and Mitch Daniels.
"Without integrity and trust — the very core of any attorney's credibility — the attorney-client relationship is broken," Krupp said. "It's time for Hoosiers to hire a new lawyer."
Krupp's focus on integrity clearly is a challenge to Hill, who has been accused of groping multiple women, including state Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, at an Indianapolis bar in 2018, and whose law license is facing potential sanctions by the Indiana Supreme Court.
Zionsville lawyer John Westercamp also is seeking the Republican attorney general nomination.