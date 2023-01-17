Northeast Indiana congressman seeking Republican U.S. Senate nomination

A conservative firebrand and staunch defender of former President Donald Trump is the first Republican to enter what's expected to be a costly and divisive contest for Indiana's 2024 GOP U.S. Senate nomination.

Four-term U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, announced Tuesday his determination to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who is leaving the Senate to run next year for Indiana governor.

"Radical socialist Democrats are trying to change America. But I won't let them," Banks said. "I've been on the front lines fighting for 'America First' policies in Congress."

Banks said that includes efforts to secure the U.S. border and pass immigration laws "that put American workers first," holding China accountable "for stealing our jobs and for giving us COVID," keeping "girls sports for girls," protecting the unborn and stopping critical race theory and anti-Americanism "from being taught in our schools and pushed on our troops."

"America is worth fighting for. We must defend our country’s conservative values from attacks by the radical left. That’s why I feel called to continue our fight in the U.S. Senate," Banks said.

Banks' U.S. Senate bid immediately was endorsed by the Club for Growth political action committee led by former congressman and 2000 Republican Indiana gubernatorial candidate David McIntosh.

"Jim Banks is a proven conservative and a champion for economic freedom, liberty, and opportunity — we are proud to endorse his campaign for Indiana Senate," McIntosh said. "Club for Growth PAC and Club for Growth Action are prepared to spend whatever it takes to help Banks secure the nomination and victory."

Banks, 43, likely will need the interest group's support. Polls show Banks and U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, who also is eyeing the Senate contest, are likely to run well behind former Indiana governor and former Purdue University President Mitch Daniels — if he enters the race.

Daniels, 73, has said he expects to decide in coming weeks whether to run for the Senate.

It remains to be seen if the pragmatic approach to policymaking favored by Daniels, who last won a statewide election in 2008, still resonates with a Trump-era Republican electorate.

"We're losing a conservative senator in Mike Braun and Indiana deserves another conservative to replace him," Banks said. "We can't let the Republican Party go back to the party that sold us out to China and pushed repeatedly for amnesty for illegals. I will do everything I can to stop those who want to push the GOP back in that direction."

Mike Schmuhl, Indiana Democratic Party chairman, said Banks only is interested in running for the Senate to keep up his Fox News appearances after failing to advance in his bid for a House leadership post.

"Jim Banks represents exactly what voters despise about politics: someone who will say or do anything to make a buck for themselves and hold onto political power. Hoosiers deserve an elected official who will set aside Washington special interests and focus on creating a better future for everyone in Indiana," Schmuhl said.

Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks Brown County State Park Chain O' Lakes State Park Charlestown State Park Clifty Falls State Park Falls of the Ohio State Park Fort Harrison State Park Harmonie State Park Lincoln State Park McCormick's Creek State Park Mounds State Park O'Bannon Woods State Park Ouabache State Park Pokagon State Park Potato Creek State Park Prophetstown State Park Shades State Park Shakamak State Park Spring Mill State Park Summit Lake State Park Tippecanoe River State Park Turkey Run State Park Versailles State Park White River State Park Whitewater Memorial State Park