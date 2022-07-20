Northwest Indiana congressional contest now rated a 'toss up'

For the first time in a long time, perhaps ever, the race to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress is rated a "toss up."

The Cook Political Report, a national organization that attempts to predict the outcomes of the nation's 435 U.S. House contests every two years, on Tuesday changed its rating of Indiana's 1st Congressional District contest from "lean Democratic."

The switch to toss up comes after Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, reported raising $561,329.50 for her campaign during the April 1-June 30 period.

She outraised first-term U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, whose second quarter campaign fundraising totaled $355,906.37, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Mrvan, however, still leads Green with $630,970.79 cash on hand heading into the most competitive months of the campaign. Green's cash on hand is $454,068.67, records show.

Regardless, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said Green's unprecedented fundraising haul shows momentum is on her side.

"National pundits are clearly picking up on what Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana are feeling. The Region has had enough of Frank Mrvan's embrace of Joe Biden's disastrous agenda. They want a leader, not a follower. That's why Jennifer-Ruth Green will win in November," Hupfer said.

No Republican ever has been elected to represent Northwest Indiana in Congress since the 1st District was centered on Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in 1932 — 90 years ago.

Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman, said campaign rating entities frequently are wrong, including in 2016 when they predicted a potential Democratic victory in the Indiana governor's race won by Republican Eric Holcomb.

"Bottom line: It ain't over until the votes are counted. And Rep. Mrvan has delivered for Hoosiers across the 1st District. It's why he’ll win in November," Anderson said.

Region residents who are U.S. citizens and will be 18 years old by Election Day can register to vote online, or verify their registration, at IndianaVoters.com.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins Oct. 12.