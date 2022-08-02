Northwest Indiana congressional race playing out on cable TV, streaming ads

Region residents watching cable television or streaming programming over the next three months are likely to see more campaign ads focused on Northwest Indiana's U.S. House contest than they've ever seen for that race in their lifetimes.

Republican hopes of winning a seat that's been continuously held by Democrats for more than nine decades are spurring GOP-aligned interest groups to pour money into TV ads in the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

First out of the gate is the American Action Network. It's currently spending $450,000 to air cable TV and digital ads blaming U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, for high gas prices.

"Families are being forced to choose between putting food on the table or filling their tank as Biden's reckless agenda has made everything more expensive than ever," said AAN President Dan Conston. "Congress can and should act now to stop the disastrous policies that are making life less affordable for working Americans."

The American Action Network, and its affiliated American Action Forum "think tank," do not disclose their donors. But tax records show their contributors include the American Petroleum Institute, the trade association for the U.S. oil and natural gas industry.

Oddly, the ad's "evidence" that Mrvan is personally responsible for high gas prices, momentarily listed in tiny print at the bottom of the ad, includes two House roll call votes from 2019 — before Mrvan even was elected to Congress.

Drew Anderson, spokesman for the Indiana Democratic Party, said the real blame for Indiana's high gas prices belongs to Republican state legislators, who repeatedly have declined to enact a gas tax holiday despite a $6.1 billion budget reserve, and instead boosted the state's gasoline tax to 33 cents per gallon July 1 and allowed the state sales tax on gasoline to hit a record 29.4 cents per gallon for August.

"If the American Action Network actually researched Indiana, then they’d be running this ad against Jennifer-Ruth Green’s own Indiana Republican Party," Anderson said.

"Green's Republicans created one of the highest state gas taxes in the nation and refused to help Hoosiers make ends meet during global inflation. This is nothing but a dark money ad created by Washington, D.C. Republicans — outsiders who want to pull a fast one on hardworking Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana," he added.

The race between Mrvan and Green is rated a "toss-up" by the Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball, two organizations that attempt to predict the outcome of the nation's 435 U.S. House contests every two years, largely because Green raised more money than Mrvan between April 1 and June 30, $561,329.50 to $355,906.37.

However, Federal Election Commission records show Mrvan leads Green for cash on hand heading into the most competitive months of the campaign, $630,970.79 to $454,068.67.