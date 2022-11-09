Northwest Indiana U.S. House result unusually close, but not closest ever

The most expensive campaign in the history of Indiana's 1st Congressional District, with upwards of $15 million spent in total by both candidates, ended with a Democratic victory — just as all Northwest Indiana U.S. House contests have for nine consecutive decades.

Unofficial results from Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties show that U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, won 112,539 votes in Tuesday's election, or 52.8%, while Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green of Crown Point claimed 100,486 votes, or 47.2%.

Mrvan's 12,053-vote margin of victory, or 5.6%, was considerably reduced compared with his 16.1% margin of victory in 2020 over Republican Mark Leyva of Highland, who spent $15,000 on his campaign, according to Federal Election Commission records.

That means Green burned through about $1 million of her supporters' cash for each percentage point improvement over Leyva's result — pending final accounting of Green's last-minute fundraising and spending.

And Green sounds ready to do it all again.

In a video posted online late Tuesday, Green told her supporters at Villa Cesare in Schererville: "Nothing worth doing is ever easy and changing a district is something that doesn't happen overnight.

"I accept the verdict of the voters tonight. In two years, we have another chance."

Green said she's confident that Northwest Indiana will elect a Republican to Congress "sooner than you think," and even though it's not yet her, "my faith has been strengthened, and God is always only good."

"I believe we've sent a message to the congressman, and the days of Republicans contesting this seat are clearly not over."

For his part, Mrvan pledged in his second term to continue bringing jobs and opportunities back to Northwest Indiana through prudent federal investments in people, infrastructure and industry, particularly the Region's steel industry.

"Since the very beginning, this campaign was rooted in the core values of listening to the issues that matter most to Northwest Indiana families and bringing people together to find common-sense solutions to our most pressing problems," he said.

The 1st District has been centered on Northwest Indiana since 1932. Mrvan's 5.6% margin of victory is the fifth-closest result during that period, records show.

The 1932 contest remains the most competitive Region House race. That year, Democrat William Schulte of Hammond was pulled into office on the coattails of President Franklin Roosevelt, beating Republican Oscar Ahlgren of Hammond by a 3.2% margin.

Ray Madden, D-Gary, who represented Northwest Indiana in Congress from 1943 to 1977, prevailed over his Republican opponents by margins of 5.2% in 1946, 5.5% in 1950 and 5.4% in 1956.