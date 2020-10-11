Northwest Indiana voters are choosing Region's first new congressman in decades

"As a member of Congress, I am going to Washington, D.C., to be able to make Northwest Indiana the most thriving area that we possibly can," Mrvan said.

Leyva touts tax reduction

Leyva's priorities, on the other hand, go beyond Region issues, as he hopes as a member of Congress to aid Republican President Donald Trump's quest to "make America great again" and "keep America great."

The Highland carpenter backs Trump's border wall between the United States and Mexico, shares the president's goal of reducing taxes, cutting federal regulations and repealing the Affordable Care Act, and Leyva promises to always defend Second Amendment gun rights.

"I am not a politician. I have never served in public office," Leyva said. "But I am willing to go to Washington to fight to improve your lives."

"I want our people to have a great health care system, exceptional educational opportunities, good-paying jobs, stable and safe communities to live in. Mark Leyva wants a future that is brighter and better for our children and our families," Leyva said.

Individual freedom advocate