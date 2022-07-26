Northwest Indiana voters to help decide whether to keep, dump two appeals court judges

In addition to the candidates for federal, state and local offices Hoosiers will elect Nov. 8, Northwest Indiana voters will help decide whether to retain two judges on the state's Court of Appeals.

The judges are running in what's known as a "retention" election. They don't have an opponent; instead, voters say "yes" or "no" on whether the jurist should be retained on the court for a 10-year term.

Retention elections are the only opportunity for Indiana voters to have a voice in who serves on the state's appellate courts.

Hoosiers amended the Indiana Constitution in 1970 to eliminate direct election of state court judges and decided that lawyers and judges seeking to serve on a state court must apply and be interviewed by a seven-member nominating commission, a process known as "merit selection."

That panel then recommends three finalists to the governor, who appoints one to the bench. After serving for two years, the judge must stand for retention and let voters decide if he or she has earned a renewable 10-year term.

Lake, St. Joseph, Allen and Marion counties are statutorily required to use a similar merit selection process to pick their superior court judges, who must run for retention every six years.

The single circuit court judge in those counties, and all the judges in Indiana's 88 other counties, and Illinois, are elected.

The idea, according to supporters of merit selection, is to appoint the best judge possible and give him or her a chance to establish a record in office before standing for retention instead of having voters pick potentially unqualified judges based solely on partisanship.

Critics of merit selection, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and many Lake County officials, believe judges should represent the people they serve and say elections are the only way to ensure that happens.

Altogether, three Court of Appeals judges are up for retention this year, but only two come from appellate court districts that cover Northwest Indiana.

Judge Nancy Vaidik, a Portage native, is a Valparaiso University Law School graduate who worked as a prosecutor and judge in Porter County before being appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2000 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon.

She spent six years as Court of Appeals chief judge and currently is presiding judge for the Fifth Appellate District. In addition to her judicial duties, she regularly teaches law at institutions in Indiana, across the United States and overseas.

Judge Paul Mathias also was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2000 by O'Bannon. The Fort Wayne native earned his law degree at Indiana University in Bloomington and served as an Allen County judge before joining the appellate bench.

Mathias, the presiding judge for the Third Appellate District, notably authored the Timbs v. Indiana ruling that deemed the state's civil forfeiture law unconstitutional under the 8th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed Mathias' ruling in 2019.

No state judge ever has lost his or her seat in a retention election during the half-century Indiana has used its merit selection process.

To help voters get to know them, the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration recently unveiled a judicial retention website at courts.in.gov/retention featuring biographies of the appellate judges seeking retention and links to every ruling they have made.

In Lake County, Superior Court Judges Samuel Cappas, Aleksandra "Sasha" Dimitrijevic, Thomas Hallett, Calvin Hawkins, Kristina Kantar, Bruce Parent, Stephen Scheele and Thomas Stefaniak Jr. are running for retention at this year's general election.