Northwest Indiana's newest state senator 'ready to get to work'

"I would love to be able to do anything I can to help our public school systems," Rodney Pol said. "I think it's a shame that our districts have to consistently go back and ask for referendum money from our taxpayers."

Pol was born into a Mexican-American and Puerto Rican family of union workers in East Chicago, grew up in Chesterton, earned his bachelor's degree at Indiana University in Bloomington, and a law degree at Indiana University in Indianapolis.

He's very familiar with the Statehouse after working as a legislative aide to his uncle, former state Rep. John Aguilera, D-East Chicago, as well as former state Rep. Charlie Brown, D-Gary, and spending four years as an attorney in the state public defender's office.

Pol has been city attorney for the city of Gary since 2014 and plans to continue in that role when he's not fulfilling his duties at the Statehouse.

"I love working with the city. It's a challenging job," he said. "It's never a dull moment, ever."

At the same time, Pol said his experience working in Lake County, living in Porter County, and representing a district that includes portions of Porter and LaPorte counties makes him will suited to lead at the Statehouse on issues affecting all of Northwest Indiana.