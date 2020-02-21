NWI congressional candidate fails to file required financial disclosure form

State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, likely will be required to pay a $200 penalty to the U.S. Treasury for failing to file a mandatory financial disclosure form in connection with her campaign to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.

House ethics rules require congressional candidates who raise or spend more than $5,000 in a calendar year — as Candelaria Reardon did in 2019 — to report their personal financial holdings within 30 days of becoming a candidate.

Federal Election Commission records show Candelaria Reardon launched her campaign Nov. 19, 2019.

Between contributions and personal loans, she raised $98,692 in campaign funds by the end of the year, records show.

She acknowledged to The Times on Friday that the campaign staffer she expected to submit the form failed to do so, and "that person is no longer with the campaign," Candelaria Reardon said.

"If there's a fine, we'll pay it," she added.

The missing document first was noticed by the congressional campaign of Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper.