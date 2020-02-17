NWI congressional candidates focus on public safety

Democrat Scott Costello, of Highland, said he sees the impact of those jobs firsthand as the behavioral health director at a local hospital.

“Every day I see the types of trauma that police- and fire- men and women must address on the streets of our communities,” Costello said.

“You have no less than an extremely challenging and often thankless job. The importance of your work cannot be overstated.”

Dion Bergeron, a Republican and former corrections officer at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, said he saw “things I can’t ever describe to another living human being — because it makes it real.”

“Mental health has a stigma despite all the money we spend on it, and law enforcement and firefighters have some of the highest rates of PTSD in the country, and that doesn’t count the spouses of those brave men and women,” Bergeron said.

“Mental health resources for law enforcement, firefighters, correction officers and their families is vital, and I will fight for that.”

Other candidates lacking direct, personal law enforcement experience touted their efforts on behalf of the general law enforcement community.