NWI county commissioner launches bid for Indiana secretary of state

BROOK — The president of the Newton County Board of Commissioners and longtime leader of the Newton County Republican Party is seeking the GOP nomination for Indiana secretary of state.

Kyle Conrad said his more than three decades of experience in election administration makes him eminently qualified to serve as the state's chief elections officer.

"I've heard from all four corners of Indiana, from county chairs and clerks to election board members, about how much experience matters and how important it is when it comes to elections and the secretary of state," Conrad said. "Now is not the time to learn as we go."

Conrad served as Newton County clerk from 1991 to 2000, where his duties included managing elections for the county of some 14,000 residents located immediately south of Lake County in Northwest Indiana.

During his tenure, Conrad was recognized as the state's outstanding clerk by Association of Indiana Counties in 1995 and the Association of Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana in 2000.

He also was named election administrator of the year by the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State's Office in 2000.