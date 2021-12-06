NWI county commissioner launches bid for Indiana secretary of state

BROOK — The president of the Newton County Board of Commissioners and longtime leader of the Newton County Republican Party is seeking the GOP nomination for Indiana secretary of state.
Kyle Conrad said his more than three decades of experience in election administration makes him eminently qualified to serve as the state's chief elections officer.
"I've heard from all four corners of Indiana, from county chairs and clerks to election board members, about how much experience matters and how important it is when it comes to elections and the secretary of state," Conrad said. "Now is not the time to learn as we go."
Conrad served as Newton County clerk from 1991 to 2000, where his duties included managing elections for the county of some 14,000 residents located immediately south of Lake County in Northwest Indiana.
During his tenure, Conrad was recognized as the state's outstanding clerk by Association of Indiana Counties in 1995 and the Association of Clerks of the Circuit Courts of Indiana in 2000.
He also was named election administrator of the year by the Election Division of the Indiana Secretary of State's Office in 2000.
For the past 12 years, Conrad has worked as an account manager for Governmental Business Systems, an election service and equipment provider in Indiana, where he led the programming, testing, training and certification of voting equipment.
Conrad also cited his experience serving as a member of several local recount commissions following close election results. The Indiana secretary of state is chairman of the Indiana State Recount Commission.
"Serving in public office is a privilege and a sacrifice, but now more than ever, Indiana needs an experienced secretary of state heading up our state's elections," Conrad said.
"I'm prepared to bring my 30 years of experience to this office and hit the ground running on day one."
Conrad is competing for the Republican nomination against incumbent Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, a former state representative from Evansville appointed in March by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to finish the term of retired Secretary of State Connie Lawson.
Also vying for the post is Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, a onetime aide to former Gov. Mike Pence.
The Republican nominee will be selected by delegates attending the June 18 Republican State Convention in Indianapolis.
Under party rules, the delegates will participate in multiple rounds of voting, with the lowest vote-getter dropped after each round, until one candidate wins the nomination by securing the votes of at least 50% of the delegates.
That person will go on to face the Democratic and Libertarian party nominees for secretary of state at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election — with the winner earning a four-year term.