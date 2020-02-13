NWI Democrat threatens to arm himself against 'tyranny' if Trump is reelected

A Northwest Indiana congressional candidate is insisting that he was not threatening anybody when he tweeted Thursday that he's planning to become "one of those Second Amendment people" if President Donald Trump is elected to a second term.

Ryan Farrar, of DeMotte — one of 14 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in Indiana's 1st U.S. House District — said far from threatening the Republican president, or anyone else, his tweet is a recommendation that liberals begin preparing to combat tyranny.

"It's just kind of putting the idea out there that maybe more people on the left should consider becoming gun owners," Farrar said in an interview with The Times.

"Because it seems like a lot of people on the right seem to think they're the only ones that own guns, and they have the freedom, if they want, to threaten to declare civil war, or anything like that, and that's fine and good. (I'm) just putting the idea out there that, you know, liberals can own guns, too."

Farrar said at this point he doesn't see any need for guns to be used in American politics: "I just think it's something to be prepared for."