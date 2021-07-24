NWI residents have opportunity to speak to state lawmakers about redistricting

Northwest Indiana residents will have an opportunity next month to tell state lawmakers what to prioritize as they begin the once-a-decade process of redrawing congressional and state legislative district boundaries.

A public hearing on redistricting, led by state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, chairman of the House Committee on Elections and Apportionment, is set for 3 p.m. Region time Aug. 6 at Ivy Tech Community College, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive, Valparaiso.

The meeting will not feature any officially proposed new maps for Indiana's nine U.S. House districts, 100 Indiana House districts, and 50 Indiana Senate districts.

Instead, it's simply an opportunity for Hoosiers to speak to legislators about how to go about crafting new maps, in accordance with state laws requiring all parts of each type of district be contiguous and contain nearly an equal number of people in each district.

"We look forward to hosting these important meetings across the state to hear directly from the public on Indiana's redistricting process," Wesco said. "Hoosiers can be confident that we'll continue to meet all of our statutory and constitutional requirements."