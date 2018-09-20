INDIANAPOLIS — Neither U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., nor Republican former state Rep. Mike Braun have an edge among older Hoosier voters, according to an AARP-sponsored poll released Wednesday.
The Aug. 17-28 telephone survey of 807 registered Indiana voters age 50 and up found Donnelly is favored by 38 percent of respondents, Braun is the choice of 35 percent and a whopping 26 percent still are undecided.
The candidates are statistically tied when the AARP poll's margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percent is factored in, making this the third recent Indiana poll showing the Senate race essentially deadlocked.
An Aug. 26-29 NBC News/Marist poll of Hoosier voters of all ages found Donnelly with a 3 percent lead among both registered and likely voters. A Sept. 8-11 Fox News poll put Braun up by 2 percent among all likely voters.
The seemingly large pool of undecided older voters ultimately could determine who represents Indiana in the Senate come January, since the other polls found fewer than 10 percent of all voters are unsure of who they plan to support.
If that's the case, the candidates may refocus their efforts in the weeks ahead on issues the AARP poll found are important to older voters, including protecting Medicare, maintaining Social Security, permitting the importation of prescription drugs and barring health insurance companies from charging higher rates based on age or preexisting conditions.
AARP respondents also overwhelmingly endorsed an income tax credit for family caregivers and requiring employers to offer paid leave for family caregiving purposes.
At the same time, it's not clear how many of the "undecided" older voters actually are backing Libertarian Lucy Brenton.
She was not a candidate choice in the AARP poll. The other surveys found her support among all voters ranges between 3 and 8 percent.
Next month, the three Senate candidates are participating in two debates that will air statewide on public radio and television stations, including an Oct. 8 forum at Purdue University Northwest in LaPorte County.